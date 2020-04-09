We’ve been obsessed with Kate Middleton’s style evolution ever since she first started dating Prince William in 2003.
Although the pair met when they both started at St Andrews in 2001, they were friends before becoming an item, and it’s thought the turning point was when Kate walked in a university charity catwalk show. Created by fashion graduate Charlotte Todd, it was a strapless, sheer knitted affair that gave the audience – including Wills obvs – a glimpse of Kate’s black underwear. Fun fashion fact: it sold for £78k in 2011.
Kate Middleton dresses: The early years
In their early years of dating, Kate was all about the Sloane Ranger-esque looks (a la Diana). Think blazers, skinny jeans, designer pumps and bags. Since getting married and taking on more official duties though, she has really honed her sense of style.
She effortlessly mixes high end with high street and is often seen recycling old outfits to demonstrate her thrifty skills – in fact, you may not have noticed, but there is one accessory Kate Middleton wears with everything (OK, practically everything), and it totally works.
Kate Middleton dresses: Her favourite designers and high street brands
For red carpet events, Kate Middleton is loyal to her favourite fashion brands, most of which are British talents including Alice Temperley, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. For daytime Royal engagements, Kate’s known for favouring high street brands, and as soon as she’s spotted wearing them, they tend to fly off the shelves – L.K.Bennett, Reiss, Zara, Whistles, all gone within hours of being worn. That’s the Kate Middleton effect.
Kate Middleton dresses: Pregnancy style
Having had three children in the past few years (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), the Duchess of Cambridge has had time to hone her pregnancy style. She never made an appearance until the second trimester, due to suffering from acute morning sickness with all babies. However after it would be a lot of muted coat dresses, mixed with flowing print dresses and suits.
Without further ado, take a look back at Kate Middleton’s best looks.
Kate Middleton wearing Catherine Walker at the Commonwealth Service
Kate Middleton wearing Needle & Thread
Kate Middleton wearing Barbara Casasola at a gala
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham to a gala dinner
Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen at the Sun Military Awards in 2011
Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham Pakistan in 2019
Kate wearing Alexander McQueen in London in November 2019
Kate wearing a traditional Chitrali hat in Pakistan
On tour with Prince William in 2019
Kate Middleton at a gala dinner in 2019
Kate Middleton wearing L.K.Bennett to the polo
Kate Middleton in a floaty dress
Kate Middleton at a royal dinner in 2019
Wearing Erdem to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton wearing a purple Gucci blouse
Kate Middleton in a pretty blue coat dress
Kate Middleton wearing Goat and Aspinal
The Duchess wore a purple Emilia Wickstead dress with Aspinal Mayfair bag and Tory Burch necklace for the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall.
Kate Middleton in the naked dress
The sheer dress that apparently caught Prince William's eye at the university charity catwalk show.
Kate Middleton wearing Orla Kiely
Kate attended a charity event at Paddington station wearing this floral Orla Kiely dress which is already sold out.
Kate Middleton wearing Temperley
For her first public appearance since announcing pregnancy number three.
Kate Middleton wearing Prada
For her visit to the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, in memory of Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for this gorgeous floral Prada midi dress from Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
Kate surprised everyone by wearing this daring off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress to a garden party in Germany.
Kate Middleton wearing Gosia Baczynska
For a recent your of Poland, Kate wore a dress by a Polish designer as an homage to the country.
Kate Middleton wearing Gucci
A chic Gucci look.
Kate Middleton wearing Marchesa
Wearing Marchesa to a ballet.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
Wearing Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs.
Kate Middleton wearing Vanessa Seward
The Duchess wears a floral Vanessa Seward dress for a trip to the annual Christmas party hosted by The Mix in London.
Kate Middleton wearing Preen
In November 2016, The Duchess wore a black Preen by Thornton and Bregazzi dress, which was purchased directly from Fenwicks of Bond Street, to the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Mansion House in London.
Kate Middleton wearing Self Portrait
Here's Duchess Kate at the world premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, wearing a gorgeous full length gown by Self Portrait, shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Miu Miu.
Kate Middleton wearing See by Chloé
Kate opted for a See by Chloé dress paired with an Acne belt for a children's party for military families.
Kate Middleton wearing Preen
Kate wore this stunning red gown by Thornton Bregazzi to a ceremony of reconciliation with the Canadian First Nations.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
The duchess wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress on a tour to Canada.
Kate Middleton wearing tweed
Very country chic.
Kate Middleton at the polo
At a polo game.
Kate Middleton
A pretty neglige number.
Kate Middleton wearing a hot pink dress
At a party during her university years.
Kate Middleton wearing fancy dress
At a disco fancy dress party.
Kate Middleton wearing a suit
At a wedding with Prince William.
Kate Middleton wearing Issa
Kate chose this dress by Issa for her engagement picture, and it promptly sold out. The brand has since struggled to keep up with demand.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
Wearing her second wedding dress of the day, also by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham
The iconic pink glitter dress.
Kate Middleton
At a garden party in Buckingham Palace.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
For a visit to Canada, Kate chose to honour the country with a maple leaf on her hat.
Kate Middleton wearing Temperley
Kate wore this black lace Temperley dress to the UK premiere of War Horse.
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham
At a St James Gala reception.
Kate Middleton wearing a silk dress
Chatting at a Royal engagement.
Kate Middleton wearing red
At an official event.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
Kate wore this pale lilac McQueen dress to the 2011 BAFTAs.
Kate Middleton wearing yellow
On tour in Canada.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
We love this cute McQueen sailor dress.
Kate Middleton wearing peach
A peach dress and matching coat, the perfect pregnancy style.
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham
After giving birth to Prince George, Kate left hospital in this blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George at George's christening.
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham
This sparkling Jenny Packham dress was a real winner.
Kate Middleton wearing Roland Mouret
Kate Middleton in a cream Roland Mouret gown and Zara necklace, which sold out instantly.
Kate Middleton wearing pastel
Kate showed off her legs in this powder blue dress.
Kate Middleton wearing black tie
In a black evening gown.
Kate Middleton wearing pink
For her final appearance before giving birth to Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this lovely bright pink coat and black pumps as she toured the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London.
Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham
Presenting Princess Charlotte to the world.
Kate Middleton wearing McQueen
At Princess Charlotte's christening, wearing McQueen.
Kate Middleton wearing Erdem
Kate knows a thing or two about winter florals. This bold floral silk Erdem dress with diamond jewellery she wore at the 100 Women In Hedge Funds event was incredibly chic, held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in late October 2015.
The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Glamorous
We love nothing more than when Duchess Kate steps out in a purse-friendly piece..
Kate Middleton at Ascot
The Duchess chose a delicate lace dress for her 2016 Royal Ascot debut. A matching floral fascinator and drop pearl earrings completed her chic but simple look.
Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress