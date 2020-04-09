We’ve been obsessed with Kate Middleton’s style evolution ever since she first started dating Prince William in 2003.

Although the pair met when they both started at St Andrews in 2001, they were friends before becoming an item, and it’s thought the turning point was when Kate walked in a university charity catwalk show. Created by fashion graduate Charlotte Todd, it was a strapless, sheer knitted affair that gave the audience – including Wills obvs – a glimpse of Kate’s black underwear. Fun fashion fact: it sold for £78k in 2011.

Kate Middleton dresses: The early years

In their early years of dating, Kate was all about the Sloane Ranger-esque looks (a la Diana). Think blazers, skinny jeans, designer pumps and bags. Since getting married and taking on more official duties though, she has really honed her sense of style.

She effortlessly mixes high end with high street and is often seen recycling old outfits to demonstrate her thrifty skills – in fact, you may not have noticed, but there is one accessory Kate Middleton wears with everything (OK, practically everything), and it totally works.

Kate Middleton dresses: Her favourite designers and high street brands

For red carpet events, Kate Middleton is loyal to her favourite fashion brands, most of which are British talents including Alice Temperley, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. For daytime Royal engagements, Kate’s known for favouring high street brands, and as soon as she’s spotted wearing them, they tend to fly off the shelves – L.K.Bennett, Reiss, Zara, Whistles, all gone within hours of being worn. That’s the Kate Middleton effect.

Kate Middleton dresses: Pregnancy style

Having had three children in the past few years (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), the Duchess of Cambridge has had time to hone her pregnancy style. She never made an appearance until the second trimester, due to suffering from acute morning sickness with all babies. However after it would be a lot of muted coat dresses, mixed with flowing print dresses and suits.

Without further ado, take a look back at Kate Middleton’s best looks.