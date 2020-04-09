kate middleton dresses

Kate Middleton’s best looks, from THAT naked dress to the iconic McQueen gown

Penny Goldstone

We’ve been obsessed with Kate Middleton’s style evolution ever since she first started dating Prince William in 2003.

Although the pair met when they both started at St Andrews in 2001, they were friends before becoming an item, and it’s thought the turning point was when Kate walked in a university charity catwalk show. Created by fashion graduate Charlotte Todd, it was a strapless, sheer knitted affair that gave the audience – including Wills obvs – a glimpse of Kate’s black underwear. Fun fashion fact: it sold for £78k in 2011.

Kate Middleton dresses: The early years

In their early years of dating, Kate was all about the Sloane Ranger-esque looks (a la Diana). Think blazers, skinny jeans, designer pumps and bags. Since getting married and taking on more official duties though, she has really honed her sense of style.

She effortlessly mixes high end with high street and is often seen recycling old outfits to demonstrate her thrifty skills – in fact, you may not have noticed, but there is one accessory Kate Middleton wears with everything (OK, practically everything), and it totally works.

Kate Middleton dresses: Her favourite designers and high street brands

For red carpet events, Kate Middleton is loyal to her favourite fashion brands, most of which are British talents including Alice Temperley, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. For daytime Royal engagements, Kate’s known for favouring high street brands, and as soon as she’s spotted wearing them, they tend to fly off the shelves – L.K.Bennett, Reiss, Zara, Whistles, all gone within hours of being worn. That’s the Kate Middleton effect.

Kate Middleton dresses: Pregnancy style

Having had three children in the past few years (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), the Duchess of Cambridge has had time to hone her pregnancy style. She never made an appearance until the second trimester, due to suffering from acute morning sickness with all babies. However after it would be a lot of muted coat dresses, mixed with flowing print dresses and suits.

Without further ado, take a look  back at Kate Middleton’s best looks.

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 1 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Catherine Walker at the Commonwealth Service

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 2 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Needle & Thread

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 3 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Barbara Casasola at a gala

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 4 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham to a gala dinner

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 5 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen at the Sun Military Awards in 2011

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 6 of 63

Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham Pakistan in 2019

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 7 of 63

Kate wearing Alexander McQueen in London in November 2019

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 8 of 63

Kate wearing a traditional Chitrali hat in Pakistan

On tour with Prince William in 2019

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 9 of 63

Kate Middleton at a gala dinner in 2019

kate middleton dresses
Image credit: Getty
This is an image 10 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing L.K.Bennett to the polo

kate middleton dresses
Image credit: REX
This is an image 11 of 63

Kate Middleton in a floaty dress

kate middleton dresses
Image credit: Getty
This is an image 12 of 63

Kate Middleton at a royal dinner in 2019

kate middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex
This is an image 13 of 63

Wearing Erdem to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

kate middleton dresses
This is an image 14 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing a purple Gucci blouse

Image credit: Rex
This is an image 15 of 63

Kate Middleton in a pretty blue coat dress

Kate Middleton wearing Goat and Aspinal
Image credit: GETTY
This is an image 16 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Goat and Aspinal

The Duchess wore a purple Emilia Wickstead dress with Aspinal Mayfair bag and Tory Burch necklace for the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall.


This is an image 17 of 63

Kate Middleton in the naked dress

The sheer dress that apparently caught Prince William's eye at the university charity catwalk show.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 18 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Orla Kiely

Kate attended a charity event at Paddington station wearing this floral Orla Kiely dress which is already sold out.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 19 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Temperley

For her first public appearance since announcing pregnancy number three.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Courtesy
This is an image 20 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Prada

For her visit to the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, in memory of Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for this gorgeous floral Prada midi dress from Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

kate middleton
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 21 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

Kate surprised everyone by wearing this daring off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress to a garden party in Germany.

kate middleton dresses
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 22 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Gosia Baczynska

For a recent your of Poland, Kate wore a dress by a Polish designer as an homage to the country.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 23 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Gucci

A chic Gucci look.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 24 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Marchesa

Wearing Marchesa to a ballet.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 25 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

Wearing Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs.

Kate Middleton, Style Moments
Image credit: Rex
This is an image 26 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Vanessa Seward

The Duchess wears a floral Vanessa Seward dress for a trip to the annual Christmas party hosted by The Mix in London.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Getty
This is an image 27 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Preen

In November 2016, The Duchess wore a black Preen by Thornton and Bregazzi dress, which was purchased directly from Fenwicks of Bond Street, to the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Mansion House in London.

Kate Middleton style file
This is an image 28 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Self Portrait

Here's Duchess Kate at the world premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, wearing a gorgeous full length gown by Self Portrait, shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Miu Miu.

Kate Middleton style file
This is an image 29 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing See by Chloé

Kate opted for a See by Chloé dress paired with an Acne belt for a children's party for military families.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Getty
This is an image 30 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Preen

Kate wore this stunning red gown by Thornton Bregazzi to a ceremony of reconciliation with the Canadian First Nations.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Image credit: Rex
This is an image 31 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

The duchess wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress on a tour to Canada.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 32 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing tweed

Very country chic.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 33 of 63

Kate Middleton at the polo

At a polo game.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 34 of 63

Kate Middleton

A pretty neglige number.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 35 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing a hot pink dress

At a party during her university years.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 36 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing fancy dress

At a disco fancy dress party.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 37 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing a suit

At a wedding with Prince William.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 38 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Issa

Kate chose this dress by Issa for her engagement picture, and it promptly sold out. The brand has since struggled to keep up with demand.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 39 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

Wearing her second wedding dress of the day, also by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 40 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham

The iconic pink glitter dress.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 41 of 63

Kate Middleton

At a garden party in Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 42 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

For a visit to Canada, Kate chose to honour the country with a maple leaf on her hat.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 43 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Temperley

Kate wore this black lace Temperley dress to the UK premiere of War Horse.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: PA Photos
This is an image 44 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham

At a St James Gala reception.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 45 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing a silk dress

Chatting at a Royal engagement.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 46 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing red

At an official event.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 47 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

Kate wore this pale lilac McQueen dress to the 2011 BAFTAs.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 48 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing yellow

On tour in Canada.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 49 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

We love this cute McQueen sailor dress.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 50 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing peach

A peach dress and matching coat, the perfect pregnancy style.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 51 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham

After giving birth to Prince George, Kate left hospital in this blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 52 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George at George's christening.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 53 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham

This sparkling Jenny Packham dress was a real winner.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 54 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Roland Mouret

Kate Middleton in a cream Roland Mouret gown and Zara necklace, which sold out instantly.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 55 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing pastel

Kate showed off her legs in this powder blue dress.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 56 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing black tie

In a black evening gown.

Kate Middleton
This is an image 57 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing pink

For her final appearance before giving birth to Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this lovely bright pink coat and black pumps as she toured the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 58 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Jenny Packham

Presenting Princess Charlotte to the world.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 59 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing McQueen

At Princess Charlotte's christening, wearing McQueen.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 60 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Erdem

Kate knows a thing or two about winter florals. This bold floral silk Erdem dress with diamond jewellery she wore at the 100 Women In Hedge Funds event was incredibly chic, held at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in late October 2015.

Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 61 of 63

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Glamorous

We love nothing more than when Duchess Kate steps out in a purse-friendly piece..


Kate Middleton dresses
This is an image 62 of 63

Kate Middleton at Ascot

The Duchess chose a delicate lace dress for her 2016 Royal Ascot debut. A matching floral fascinator and drop pearl earrings completed her chic but simple look.

Kate Middleton dresses
Image credit: Rex Features
This is an image 63 of 63

Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress

Reading now

