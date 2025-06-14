Andrea's It List: I’m Already Planning My Wimbledon Outfit—Here’s What’s Coming With Me

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

If you've managed to secure a ticket to Wimbledon this year, the likelihood is you're mentally mapping out your outfit already. The world-famous tennis tournament, which starts on 30th June, promises to be a key highlight of the summer season.

There may not be a formal dress code for Wimbledon as there is for other events like Ascot, but there's undoubtedly a certain aesthetic. Think white, preppy separates, poker dots and sharp pinstripe tailoring. You'll also see a lot of blue and white and racing green.

My go-to is a white dress, oversized blazer and wedges to navigate the inevitable rain, but I've rounded up a few other fail-safe looks I've worn over the years.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Alaïa Logo Rectangular Sunglasses £270 at Mytheresa Looking for more Wimbledon inspiration? The team over at Marie Claire have rounded up the ultimate expert-approved edit of the best investment buys - with plenty of celebrity looks for inspiration - including dresses, bags, shoes and sunglasses. Read the full guide, which includes these chic sunglasses from Alaïa .