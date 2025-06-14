Andrea's It List: I’m Already Planning My Wimbledon Outfit—Here’s What’s Coming With Me
Wimbledon is just around the corner
If you've managed to secure a ticket to Wimbledon this year, the likelihood is you're mentally mapping out your outfit already. The world-famous tennis tournament, which starts on 30th June, promises to be a key highlight of the summer season.
There may not be a formal dress code for Wimbledon as there is for other events like Ascot, but there's undoubtedly a certain aesthetic. Think white, preppy separates, poker dots and sharp pinstripe tailoring. You'll also see a lot of blue and white and racing green.
My go-to is a white dress, oversized blazer and wedges to navigate the inevitable rain, but I've rounded up a few other fail-safe looks I've worn over the years.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
You can't go wrong with a classic blue striped poplin shirt. This Matteau one is nicely tailored, slightly oversized and pairs perfectly with a White A line skirt or cropped white jeans.
White jeans can be tricky to pull off, but these ones by Agolde are high-rise for a flattering shape on the hips and cropped nicely at the ankle for that preppy look. Most importantly, they're super comfy for sitting down for extended periods during long games.
Last year I experimented with a three piece trouser, waistcoat and blazer combo and got so many compliments on my look. This slightly oversized masculine white stripe blazer from ME+EM is a good choice and can be combined with the matching waistcoat and stylish wide leg trousers.
The polka dot dress is a quintessential British staple you'll see at many a social event this summer. I love this Rixo one with an elegant button-down detail at the top and pretty pleats at the bottom. Also available in white.
Trust me when I say this elegant shirt dress by ME+EM is one of those items you'll invest in for Wimbledon and wear all summer and beyond. Beautifully cut, easy to style and versatile enough for work, weekends and holidays.
The Avery dress from Whistles is another all-around multi-tasker you can dress down with trainers all summer or up with heels and a blazer when the weather cools down. The ruching detail on the bodice and A-line silhouette add detail, making it look more expensive than it is, too.
Invest in a good quality white suit, and you'll wear it forever. I love this one by Nadine Marabi, which features high-rise, wide-leg trousers that elongate the body, a beautifully tailored blazer, and a stylish waistcoat. All three pieces are available as separates and can be paired with endless other items in your wardrobe.
When it comes to shoes for Wimbledon, you need a style that is stylish but practical enough to navigate grass and the English weather. I love a preppy loafer, comfy wedge or simple leather sandal, preferably with a nicely padded sole. I've scanned the internet for great examples of each of these styles, and here are a few of my favourites.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for more Wimbledon inspiration? The team over at Marie Claire have rounded up the ultimate expert-approved edit of the best investment buys - with plenty of celebrity looks for inspiration - including dresses, bags, shoes and sunglasses.
