How to Ace Venus Williams' Cover Look

Shop the shoot

Venus Williams
(Image credit: Silvia Draz)
Sofia Piza's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

Wherever Venus Williams goes, several accolades follow. From turning professional at the ripe age of 14, to winning five Wimbledon singles titles, recently becoming the second oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level, and lest we forget, earning degrees in fashion, business, and design—throughout her career, the powerhouse continues to redefine what it means to be a female athlete.

For this year's Women In Sport issue, Marie Claire UK welcomed Williams to front its cover. Photographing her in familiar Wimbledon grounds, the athlete, author, and entrepreneur spoke to Afua Hirsch about her advocacy efforts, journey with being diagnosed with uterine fibroids, her wellbeing book, Strive, and her foray into fashion.

Indeed, over the past couple of weeks, Williams admitted to keeping up with both Men's Fashion Week and Wimbledon simultaneously. "Design and wellness – this is kind of where I belong,” she tells Hirsch. "I love fashion, I really do. Watching Pharrell [Williams’ designs for Louis Vuitton]. It’s fun, it’s fascinating, it’s inspiring. I love it.”

On the cover, Williams' ever-evolving love for fashion is evident. She's showcasing some of next season's most covetable pieces, with pieces from Lacoste, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, and Thom Browne and fine jewellery and watches from Vanguart and Bulgari, selected by stylist Anna Hughes-Chamberlain.

Below, you'll find a carefully curated edit of William's cover-ready pieces and similar styles, perfect for those looking to recreate her looks or gather inspiration for the upcoming autumn/winter season.

Shop the look

Slim Fit Polo Collar Wrap Dress
Lacoste
Slim Fit Polo Collar Wrap Dress

Available in three different colourways, Lacoste's slim fit polo wrap dress serves as a nearly identical alternative to William's maxi sweater dress from the brand.

Sakli Chunky Choker - 24k Gold Plated
Misho
Sakli Chunky Choker - 24k Gold Plated

A chunky choker necklace is a timeless accessory that instantly polishes any look.

Sequined Ruched Top
Dries Van Noten
Sequined Ruched Top

Although Lacoste's tinsel two-piece is not yet available for purchase, this Dries Van Noten top is an excellent option if you're searching for a stylish and striking going-out top.

Snake-Effect Silk Chiffon Shirt Dress
Stella McCartney
Snake-Effect Silk Chiffon Shirt Dress

This snake-effect chiffon dress shirt serves as a versatile capsule wardrobe piece to style over trousers and heels or on its own with flats.

Ryder Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Stella McCartney
Ryder Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

For a new season feel, invest in these over-the-knee Stella McCartney boots for the autumn/winter season.

Salomé Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
CHLOÉ EYEWEAR
Salomé Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses

Embracing Chloé's boho aesthetic, these oversized aviators are bold yet refined.

Jacquemus - the Pilou Long Coat - Dark Red - Size : 34
Jacquemus
Pilou Long Coat

A faux-fur coat is seethingly becoming a cold-weather staple; style your own similarly to Williams by pairing it with kitten heels and a corset belt.

Leather Corset Belt
Alaïa
Leather Corset Belt

As seen at Alaïa, Louis Vuitton, Zimmermann, and Balenciaga, to name a few, the corset belt is the accessory to watch for during autumn/winter.

Silk Cady Dress With Horsebit Belt
Gucci
Silk Cady Dress With Horsebit Belt

Coming as a masterclass in colour blocking, Williams wore a full Gucci ensemble consisting of a butter-yellow mini dress styled with purple tights and black slingback heels.

Vanguart,

Vanguart
Black Hole Tourbillon

Vanguart watches seamlessly combine bold design with sophistication, making them an exemplary choice for a luxury timepiece.

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.