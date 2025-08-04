How to Ace Venus Williams' Cover Look

Wherever Venus Williams goes, several accolades follow. From turning professional at the ripe age of 14, to winning five Wimbledon singles titles, recently becoming the second oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level, and lest we forget, earning degrees in fashion, business, and design—throughout her career, the powerhouse continues to redefine what it means to be a female athlete.

For this year's Women In Sport issue, Marie Claire UK welcomed Williams to front its cover. Photographing her in familiar Wimbledon grounds, the athlete, author, and entrepreneur spoke to Afua Hirsch about her advocacy efforts, journey with being diagnosed with uterine fibroids, her wellbeing book, Strive, and her foray into fashion.

Indeed, over the past couple of weeks, Williams admitted to keeping up with both Men's Fashion Week and Wimbledon simultaneously. "Design and wellness – this is kind of where I belong,” she tells Hirsch. "I love fashion, I really do. Watching Pharrell [Williams’ designs for Louis Vuitton]. It’s fun, it’s fascinating, it’s inspiring. I love it.”

On the cover, Williams' ever-evolving love for fashion is evident. She's showcasing some of next season's most covetable pieces, with pieces from Lacoste, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, and Thom Browne and fine jewellery and watches from Vanguart and Bulgari, selected by stylist Anna Hughes-Chamberlain.

Below, you'll find a carefully curated edit of William's cover-ready pieces and similar styles, perfect for those looking to recreate her looks or gather inspiration for the upcoming autumn/winter season.

