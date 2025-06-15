We've Tracked Down All of the Best Affordable Jewellery that Kate Middleton has Actually Worn

If I told you I owned the same necklace as the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, you’d probably look at me in disbelief. With an arsenal of heirloom and one-of-a-kind jewellery at her disposal, I wouldn’t blame you for thinking there was no chance that I could even hope to own a piece with royal approval—yet, that’s exactly the case.

You see, while it’s a commonly known fact that many of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands can be found on the British high street, what you may not know is that this actually applies to her jewellery collection, too. In fact, it’s these more affordable jewellery pieces that she regularly opts for when attending informal events or when making appearances day-to-day. I'm talking brands like Missoma , Monica Vinader and Spells of Love , who you will most likely have come across before, possibly without knowing you were shopping from the same places as the Princess herself.

But while Kate’s everyday jewellery may sit at the more affordable end of what I imagine is an elaborate jewellery collection, the pieces she opts for are no less royal-worthy. Many of the designs that Kate wears on repeat draw upon classic jewellery trends , like pearl detailing and delicate gemstones, proving that elegant, timeless jewellery needn’t cost the earth.

What I love most about Kate’s jewellery collection, however, is that unlike the enviable pieces in her wardrobe which tend to sell out the minute she steps outside (hey, they don’t call it the Kate Middleton effect for nothing), her best affordable jewellery tends to be much more accessible meaning we can still shop many of her exact pieces today.

To prove it, I’ve scouted her favourite jewellery brands and tracked down the pieces that you can still shop. Spoiler alert: there’s plenty to choose from. Whether you’re looking for the perfect set of pearl earrings, a classic pair of hoops or a statement necklace to pair with your blazer and jeans à la Kate, I’ve found them all. Keep scrolling to see Kate Middleton’s best affordable jewellery (and shop them yourself) below…

Kate Middleton’s Best Affordable Jewellery

1. Laura Lombardi, Portrait gold-plated chain necklace

Most recently, for a visit to the V&A Museum, Kate paired her Laura Lombardi necklace with a simple vest and blazer.

Laura Lombardi Portrait 14kt Gold-plated Chain Necklace £141 at Laura Lombardi It is believed that Kate fastens her necklace with the T-bar at the back for a clean look.

2. Carousel Jewels, Stella earrings

The necklace wasn't the only affordable jewellery piece Kate opted for while at the V&A Museum. She mirrored the navy tones of her jacket through to her earrings with Carousel Jewels' Lapis & Moonstone drop earrings.

Carousel Stella Earrings With Lapis & Moonstone £130 at Carousel Jewels Carousel's earrings are currently on pre-order so you can expect to receive them within 5 weeks.

3. By Pariah, Sabine hoops

For the 2024 Wimbledon finals, the Princess kept things sleek and simple in By Pariah's Sabine Hoops in gold.

By Pariah Sabine Hoops £400 at By Pariah If gold isn't your style, these hoops also come in silver for a cooler tone.

4. Monica Vinader, Nura pearl necklace

The Princess' single pearl Monica Vinader necklace is one of her most-loved pieces. Worn on a visit to Copenhagen in 2022, as well as for a number of appearances here in the UK, it's chic, simple and incredibly elegant.

Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace £110 (Was £129) at Monica Vinader Monica Vinader's pearl and chain are sold separately so you can alternate your pendant if your tastes change.

5. Spells of Love, Teardrop garnet charm hoops

Kate is a pro as matching her jewellery to her outfit and this look proves it. These garnet hoops from Spells of Love may be subtle, but when paired with her matching red coat, they offer the perfect amount of coordinated sparkle.

Spells of Love Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoops £89 at Spells of Love You can also remove the gemstone from these earrings to create a classic gold hoop.

6. Annoushka, Baroque pearl drop earrings

Sources state that Kate has worn these earrings at more than 70 public engagements over the years, proving they're an earring that you will reach for time and time again.

Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings £450 at Annoushka Annoushka's pearls are designed to be added to any of their gold hoops.

7. Astley Clarke, Stilla lapis pendant necklace

Featuring a Lapis Lazuli gemstone set in 18ct gold, this necklace is both striking and simple at the same time.

Astley Clarke Gold Stilla Lapis Pendant Necklace £158 at Astley Clarke Alongside this bright blue stone, this necklace also comes set with a creamy moonstone, statement green onyx or moody labradorite.

8. Heavenly London, The pearl and ‘diamond’ earrings

Proof that even a Princess wears faux diamonds on occasion, Heavenly London's drop earrings are made from diamond lookalike stones to give the luxury look for less.

Heavenly London The Pearl and ‘Diamond’ Earrings £125 at Heavenly London These are the perfect choice for more elevated occasions.

9. Missoma, Pyramid rhodochrosite hoop earrings

Kate has a few pairs of Missoma earrings in her collection including this rhodochrosite set. Believed to radiate love and compassion, the gemstone feels a fitting choice for the Princess.

Missoma Pyramid 18ct Rhodochrosite Hoop Earrings £98 at Missoma While Kate wears her hoops alone, these are also a great size for stacking if you have multiple piercings.

10. Orelia, Chain huggie hoop earrings

While Kate opts for so many great affordable jewellery options, if you're looking for incredible value for money, you need Orelia's huggie hoops. At just £25, they're the perfect way to buy into the Princess' style without the need for a royal allowance.

Orelia Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings £25 at John Lewis These mini hoops are designed to hug the ear for a snug fit.