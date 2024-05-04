I will be living in Reformation's linen collection all summer and here's why

We all know and love Reformation, the LA-based label behind some of the most flattering summer dresses out there, and worn by an endless list of celebrities, including just this week Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence.

But what you might not know them for is actually one of their best-selling collections: their linen styles. So when Ref got in touch with me to road test their new styles on a recent trip to LA, I jumped at the chance to discover what it was all about.

The whole ethos behind the summer collection is that it's versatile, wearable and will make you 'daydream of summer days'.

It's conscious too, as the linen is made from flax, which doesn't require water to grow, and emits 1/4 of the carbon as cotton per pound of fiber. Most of Ref's linen is also bluesign® or OEKO-TEX® 100 certified, meaning that it’s made without harmful chemicals.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also one of my favourite fabrics to wear in summer for its cooling properties. I chose four outfits to road test, that would cover all types of scenarios and weather: a linen suit for the slightly cooler LA mornings - the jacket was great to throw over dresses too.

Then a fitted top and flared skirt for dinner at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, in classic black.

For Palm Springs, I was after more laid-back vibes, for a dressier take on festival dressing, inspired by Coachella perhaps, which had just ended when we got there.

Ref do separates really well and these two sets didn't disappoint. My favourite was the dusty pink bralette and trousers, delicately adorned with lace inserts.

A black lace-trimmed button-up camisole and matching trousers also gave me all the 00s feels.

Overall I would say the pieces are worth every penny, they are flattering and comfortable to wear, don't crease easily (surprising for linen) and worked very well with my exisiting wardrobe. Shop these pieces and more below.

(Image credit: Future)