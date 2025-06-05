Designer Emilia Wickstead Shares her Secrets for Nailing Event Dressing this Season

The New Zealand-born, London-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead has been dressing the likes of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marisa Abela and Rosamund Pike in her signature sophisticated, modern-feminine designs for almost two decades. So it felt only natural that, with the British summer social calendar now in full swing, we turn to her for advice on how to nail event dressing this season.

To coincide with the launch of her Pre-Fall collection, and striking new campaign featuring actress Thomasin McKenzie, Marie Claire UK sat down with Emilia Wickstead to discuss her go-to event looks, ultimate no-nos, favourite trends, and style mantra—as well as outfit ideas for the likes of Ascot, Wimbledon and summer weddings.

(Image credit: courtesy emilia wickstead)

How do you approach designing clothes specifically suited to events?

"I always design with presence in mind—it’s really about the experience of fine dressing and how a woman feels the moment she walks into a room. I pay close attention to empowering silhouettes, precision, and structure, and how the fabric moves with the body. I try to avoid anything that feels overdone or distracted; every piece should have a clear sense of intention."

How would you describe the Emilia Wickstead aesthetic?

"The brand speaks through a rich visual language defined by considered femininity, enduring elegance, and thoughtful tailoring. It’s about refined lines and a feminine strength that feels both elevated and easy. My personal style echoes that—focusing on pieces that feel composed but confident, with a strong visual sensibility."

(Image credit: courtesy emilia wickstead)

What’s your go-to look for an event if you’re unsure what to wear?

"I’d go for a tailored midi dress, like our Mara dress—it’s architectural with just the right touch of refinement. The cinched waist and defined neckline bring clarity to the silhouette, capturing contemporary classicism that fits any high moment."

What are your top tips for nailing event dressing?

"Dress with intention. When a garment is cut with precision, it really changes everything—it carries you with ease and authority."

Any event dressing no-nos?

"Wearing something that doesn’t feel true to you. Dressing should be an extension of who you are—a visual language that speaks with subtle confidence well beyond the room."

(Image credit: courtesy emilia wickstead)

What trends do you think will define event dressing this season?

"There’s a lovely move toward quiet drama—structured, empowering silhouettes softened by bare shoulders or gentle volume. For Pre-Fall, I was drawn to soft blues, vibrant Italian oranges, and surprising pops of pink and green. These shades bring a fresh energy but stay rooted in the brand’s dedication to quality and beauty above all else."

What's your style mantra?

"Let your clothes express who you are—style isn’t just about what you wear, it’s a powerful language that communicates presence and identity."

(Image credit: courtesy emilia wickstead)

What to wear for Ascot

"The Mara in hot pink—sculptural, memorable, and a perfect take on contemporary classicism."

Emilia Wickstead Mara Dress in Hot Pink Embossed Cloque £2,200 at Emilia Wickstead

What to wear for Wimbledon

"A cotton dress like the Chelsea in blue poppies—crisp, elevated, and filled with considered femininity."

Emilia Wickstead Chelsea Dress in Blue Poppies on Baby Blue Bibione Cotton £1,290 at Emilia Wickstead

What to wear for a summer wedding

"The Auclair in pink or the Torres in gold—both soft in spirit but grounded by precision and structure."