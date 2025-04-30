I've had the same cheap luggage for a decade, but Antler's chic new collection is finally making me consider an upgrade

With May just around the corner and summer on the horizon at long last, I'm surely not the only one spending most of her waking hours counting down the days until it's time to jet off on a fabulous sun-soaked holiday. The flights are booked, Airbnb secured, warm-weather wardrobe finally unearthed, and countless bikinis and pieces of chic resortwear are dominating my current shopping wish-list. There's only one thing left to sort, and it's one of the most important of all.

If you hadn't already guessed, I'm talking about luggage. Usually low down on my list of holiday priorities, this year I've decided my battered old cases are in dire need of an upgrade—not just because they bring down my overall look, but because I've found that badly designed bags dampen the joy of travelling, too. That, and the fact that Antler has just released a supremely chic new luggage collection that's proving hard to resist.

The historic British travel brand has long been a go-to for fashionable folk who know the importance of investing in high-quality luggage, but who don't want to break the bank in doing so. It's little wonder, then, that Antler's iconic Stamford 2.0 Cabin Bag ranks high on the Marie Claire team's official tried-and-tested list of the best luggage around. But it's the brand's newest Heritage Collection that has really caught my eye.

Launched online today, it's Antler's most design-led and premium line of luggage to date—so naturally, as a fussy, luxury-obsessed Fashion Editor, it's right up my street. Each suitcase is hand-built over a number of months in the UK, inspired by heritage designs but elevated to be fit for the modern traveller. Think sturdy aluminium frames, double-latch closures, multiple compartments, TSA-approved locks and replaceable wheels, all elegantly housed within a trunk-style silhouette that oozes old-world glamour and comes in chic navy and cream colourways.

There's even a matching tote bag made from water-repellent organic cotton canvas and Scottish leather to complete the look—and I'll be honest, I'm having a hard time talking myself out of buying the whole stylish suite for my upcoming getaway. Well, they do say that a traveller's luggage is a reflection of who they are, so why not opt for the very best?