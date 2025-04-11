These are the best wedding shoes you'll want to walk down the aisle in
Something new, something blue
It would be an understatement to say that weddings take a lot of planning. But while the venue, food, music, and even the dress sit at the top of the long wedding to-do list, your shoes probably don’t seem like a priority. After all, forgetting to invite a close friend will have much greater repercussions than whether you opt for a chic court or a fancy flat. So, allow us to take this task on for you, scouring all the best stores to find the chicest wedding shoes for every budget and style.
One key thing to remember is that wedding shoes aren’t just there to complement the dress, they actually have to be practical too. A sky-high stiletto for a sandy-floor beach wedding probably isn’t going to end well, nor will a fancy flat if your dress is four inches too long. So it seriously pays to consider your surroundings before committing to a pair that just looks pretty. Plus, you most likely need to walk and dance in them all day, so let’s account for comfort, too.
For the classic bride, Manolo Blahnik’s signature Hangisi pumps remain a true bridal bestseller, particularly in statement-making blue à la Carrie Bradshaw. Jimmy Choo’s pearl-embellished shoes and Aquazzura’s delicate lace pumps lean into the romantic look. And Loeffler Randall’s signature styles offer the luxury look with a considerably smaller price tag. Just take a look below to see the best bridal shoes for every scenario—beach weddings, registry offices, and night-long dancefloor-do’s included. You’re welcome.
Ankle-loving low heels
Comfort is key when it comes to wedding shoes, so all hail the kitten heel—offering an extra inch of height without sore soles. Whether you opt for eye-catching blue, classic cream, or a pair with an extra large bow, your feet are sure to thank you.
Lots of lace
Weddings are one of the very few occasions which call for lots of lace. So, if you're after a more delicate design, be sure to take a look at these romantic styles, no matter what heel height takes your fancy.
Your wedding day will likely involve lots of walking, and flat shoes are obviously one of the comfiest styles to cop. With gemstone buckles, diamanté designs, and attention-drawing bows, these styles prove wedding flats are anything but boring.
Fancy flats
Something blue
"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue"—the famous wedding day rhyme is etched into many of our brains. So why not use your wedding shoes to tick something off from the list? Unless a chic friend wears your same size, blue is most likely your best bet, and there's no short supply of options.
Chic chunky heels
Again, we're going to emphasise comfort and if you're wanting a few inches of height, a chunky heel will tick both of these boxes. From simplistic leather strap designs to Loeffler Randall's famous pleated pick, there's a chunky heeled wedding shoe to suit every style.
Statement mules
Slip-on shoes are hugely popular for weddings. Not only are they a breeze to put on when weighed down by a floor-length gown, but they can also come off in a flash when the dancefloor comes calling. The Lurum mules are one of Manolo Blahnik's most famous styles and Magda Butrym certainly knows how to make footwear fun.
Flash ballet flats
Classic ballet pumps feature in almost all of our wardrobes, and the good news is they look just as chic when worn to your wedding. Although, of course, they've seen a special occasion upgrade with pretty bows, ankle ribbons, crystal embellishments and a satin exterior.
Sleek silver shoes
If you're after a pair of wedding shoes that you'll absolutely wear again, silver could be the shade to snap up. Christian Louboutin, Mint Velvet and Gianvito Rossi all have great options that wouldn't look out of place in any non-wedding wardrobe.
Statement styles
And finally, your wedding day is a prime time to really make a fashion statement. So, if you truly want to lean into the OTT nature of the grand event, these statement bridal shoes are sure to do just the trick – pearls, bows, and lots of lace, included.
