I’m calling it, all the most stylish people are wearing this statement shoe trend right now

Ask any fashion editor, or fashion lover in general for that matter, and I can guarantee they’ll be one item in their wardrobe they forever find themselves drawn to. For some, it may be great outerwear as no outfit is complete without the perfect coat or cover up. For others, designer handbags may be their jam. After all, the best styles are so much more than just an accessory, they’re an investment. For me however, shoes are my weakness, and so, I always keep my eyes peeled for the next big shoe trend so I can add it to my ever growing collection.

Thankfully, I didn’t have to wait long, as there’s been a shoe trend slowing growing in popularity and, it seems this fashion month, it’s finally peaked. On the streets of New York, London and I’m sure in Milan as I type, everyone was wearing studded shoes in all shapes and styles cementing it as one of the chicest shoe trends this season. The key to wearing studded shoes in 2025? Rather than sharp pointed studs, flat rounded styles are the way to go offering a more polished take on the trend than studded styles of the past.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I have a confession to make, I actually bought into this trend a few weeks ago and I’ve been happily wearing my studded ballet flats at every chance I’ve got. From first hand experience, I can honestly say, I’ve never received more compliments on a pair of shoes than these. Whether paired with dresses, jumpsuits or even just jeans and a t-shirt, I’ve found a great pair of studded shoes really do make an outfit.

While I opted for ballet flats (perfect for busy days running around), they aren’t the only way to wear the trend. On the streets of New York, studded boots were the style du jour offering a statement twist on classic ankle boots while, closer to home, I’ve also spotted the chicest studded backless mules dropping in stores which will be perfect for taking the trend through to spring and summer.

As you can see, clearly my love for studded shoes isn’t stopping at just one pair and so I indulged myself by creating an edit of the best styles to shop right now. A few may have already made their way into my basket so I’d highly recommend checking them out for yourself too…

Shop the best studded shoes

Zara Flat Slingback Shoes with Studs £49.99 at Zara This slingback style offer a twist on a classic shape.

Zara Slingback Heels with Studs £59.99 at Zara I love this brighter take.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Mules £155 at & Other Stories These will look perfect with black tailored trousers.

Reformation Payton Stretch Bootie £398 at Reformation These are selling out fast.

Khaite Apollo 75mm wedge mule £1241 (Was £1460) at Farfetch These have a nostalgic 90's look about them.

H&M Embellished Mules £37.99 at H&M H&M's mules will look great with boho dresses.

Bershka Studded heeled ankle boots £79.99 at Bershka A studded twist on western boots.

ASOS Design Lucia studded mule £24 at ASOS These studded mules are a real steal!