The best wedding dresses for every bridal style and budget
These are the standout gowns of 2025
The constricting rules of wedding dressing have truly gone out of the window. Today, modern brides can walk, hop and skip down the aisle in anything from a thigh-high mini to a more modest high-necked maxi, or even a totally sheer style with total admiration (we hope). This means there are a seemingly limitless number of wedding dresses to pick from, each even better than the last, to suit every bride's personal style and budget. So, allow us to show you our handpicked selection of the very best bridal dresses on offer.
For those who love the drama of a strapless gown, Norma Kamali has the perfect pick for minimalists, while Magda Butrym and Vivienne Westwood have standout styles for the more fashion-forward. If you’re after detailed embroidery, we’ve pulled three different designs. And if you’ve set your sights on shorter hemlines, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi all have chic mini styles that are sure to add a more modern touch.
Plus, we’ve found some incredibly elegant modest styles from fashion favourite labels Taller Marmo, Khanum’s and Nobody’s Child, to name but a few, proving there really is a wedding dress to suit every kind of bride. Consider the below your bridal dress mood-board for 2025. Who knew wedding dress shopping could be so simple?
Strapless wedding dresses
Strapless bridal dresses have long been a celebrity favourite, with Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande and Gabrielle Union all opting for the bandeau design over the years. This season, Norma Kamali steps into sleek strapless silhouettes, Vivienne Westwood keeps to classic corsetry, and Magda Butrym adds a good dose of personal style to the strapless design.
Embroidered wedding dresses
For those wanting a statement yet classic dress style, take a look at these embroidered options. While Elie Saab and Simkhai create lace-like designs, Coast adds a bit of sparkle.
Column wedding dresses
While wedding dress trains can be beautiful, they aren't the best style for every location (hello mud, grass and gravel). So take a look at this chic alternative: column dresses. Ralph Lauren, Taller Marmo and Roksanda all make a strong case for the minimalist shape.
Modest wedding dresses
For those after a more modest wedding dress, there are plenty of options to choose from. With a high-neck, near-ankle length and long sleeves, these dresses are designed to cover the body while looking exceptionally elegant.
Short wedding dresses
An impressive number of fashion brands have branched out into bridal in recent years, prompting the rise in more fashion-forward styles. Here, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi prove short lengths are particularly chic—even if only for your party dress.
Flared-hem wedding dresses
Sitting somewhere between a column and a fishtail fit, flared-hems add volume to the lower part of the dress without being too exaggerated. This Reformation gown does this ever so slightly, while House of CB and Whistles create a small train.
Bustier wedding dresses
Bustier or corset wedding dresses add extra emphasis to the waist. More structured in style, they're best for brides wanting to create a strong silhouette, and Vivienne Westwood, Rotate and Iris Serban all have standout styles.
Long-sleeve wedding dresses
While modest bridal gowns also feature long-sleeves, not all of these options are completed covered. With batwing designs, low necklines and sheer fabrics, these elegant wedding dresses are certainly eye-catching.
Colourful wedding dresses
We've ripped up the rulebook on wedding dresses, and many brides are opting for non-white styles. Sarah-Jessica Parker famously picked a black bridal dress, while Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon and Kiera Knightley all opted for pale pink. So, consider this your sign to consider a bit of colour.
A-line wedding dresses
There are a huge number of wedding dress shapes to choose from, but A-line designs are proving incredibly popular right now. Adding extra volume to the skirt without the exaggerated proportions of a meringue, they're an in-between design that makes a small statement. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles, from Rebecca Vallance's regency feeling frock to Emilia Wickstead's more formal fit.
The constricting rules of wedding dressing have truly gone out of the window. Today, modern brides can walk, hop and skip down the aisle in anything from a thigh-high mini to a more modest high-necked maxi, or even a totally sheer style with total admiration (we hope). This means there are a seemingly limitless number of wedding dresses to pick from, each even better than the last, to suit every bride's personal style and budget. So, allow us to show you our handpicked selection of the very best bridal dresses on offer.
For those who love the drama of a strapless gown, Norma Kamali has the perfect pick for minimalists, while Magda Butrym and Vivienne Westwood have standout styles for the more fashion-forward. If you’re after detailed embroidery, we’ve pulled three different designs. And if you’ve set your sights on shorter hemlines, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi all have chic mini styles that are sure to add a more modern touch.
Plus, we’ve found some incredibly elegant modest styles from fashion favourite labels Taller Marmo, Khanum’s and Nobody’s Child, to name but a few, proving there really is a wedding dress to suit every kind of bride. Consider the below your bridal dress mood-board for 2025. Who knew wedding dress shopping could be so simple?
Strapless wedding dresses
Strapless bridal dresses have long been a celebrity favourite, with Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande and Gabrielle Union all opting for the bandeau design over the years. This season, Norma Kamali steps into sleek strapless silhouettes, Vivienne Westwood keeps to classic corsetry, and Magda Butrym adds a good dose of personal style to the strapless design.
Embroidered wedding dresses
For those wanting a statement yet classic dress style, take a look at these embroidered options. While Elie Saab and Simkhai create lace-like designs, Coast adds a bit of sparkle.
Column wedding dresses
While wedding dress trains can be beautiful, they aren't the best style for every location (hello mud, grass and gravel). So take a look at this chic alternative: column dresses. Ralph Lauren, Taller Marmo and Roksanda all make a strong case for the minimalist shape.
Modest wedding dresses
For those after a more modest wedding dress, there are plenty of options to choose from. With a high-neck, near-ankle length and long sleeves, these dresses are designed to cover the body while looking exceptionally elegant.
Short wedding dresses
An impressive number of fashion brands have branched out into bridal in recent years, prompting the rise in more fashion-forward styles. Here, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi prove short lengths are particularly chic—even if only for your party dress.
Flared-hem wedding dresses
Sitting somewhere between a column and a fishtail fit, flared-hems add volume to the lower part of the dress without being too exaggerated. This Reformation gown does this ever so slightly, while House of CB and Whistles create a small train.
Bustier wedding dresses
Bustier or corset wedding dresses add extra emphasis to the waist. More structured in style, they're best for brides wanting to create a strong silhouette, and Vivienne Westwood, Rotate and Iris Serban all have standout styles.
Long-sleeve wedding dresses
While modest bridal gowns also feature long-sleeves, not all of these options are completed covered. With batwing designs, low necklines and sheer fabrics, these elegant wedding dresses are certainly eye-catching.
Colourful wedding dresses
We've ripped up the rulebook on wedding dresses, and many brides are opting for non-white styles. Sarah-Jessica Parker famously picked a black bridal dress, while Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon and Kiera Knightley all opted for pale pink. So, consider this your sign to consider a bit of colour.
A-line wedding dresses
There are a huge number of wedding dress shapes to choose from, but A-line designs are proving incredibly popular right now. Adding extra volume to the skirt without the exaggerated proportions of a meringue, they're an in-between design that makes a small statement. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles, from Rebecca Vallance's regency feeling frock to Emilia Wickstead's more formal fit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
Learning to code could be your next big career move – here’s how to get started
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Andrea's It List: Quick 'one and done' outfits
Multi-tasking pieces you'll wear again and again
By Andrea Thompson
-
TikTokers are claiming that their luteal phase is making them ‘ugly’—here’s how it actually affects your skin, hair and nails
Plus, how to prepare for it…
By Nessa Humayun
-
Calling all summer brides—this is the swimwear to pack for your hen or honeymoon
Beautiful bikinis, chic one-pieces and white cover-ups for every bridal moment
By Clementina Jackson
-
I’m a fashion editor attending a late summer wedding—these are the wedding guest outfits I’m considering
Look no further for wedding guest inspiration.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
This is what our fashion editors wear to weddings
Wedding season, sorted
By Penny Goldstone
-
Wedding season is almost here - so I've found the best wedding guest dresses for you to shop in 2025
Prepare to be on the best-dressed guest list
By Sofia Piza
-
This will be the biggest wedding dress trend next year, according to the designers at The Own Studio
You heard it here first.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
What does a fashion designer wear to get married?
Hint: you don't design it yourself. (Because who needs that kind of pressure?) Step inside the stylish nuptials of hot London fashion designer Alice Archer and steal a few tips for yourself...
By Jess Wood
-
Kate Middleton's wedding dress - everything you need to know!
Find out more about the wedding dress everyone's talking about...
By Marie Claire
-
66 Times Celebrities *Accidentally* Wore Bridal Looks On The Red Carpet
Get inspiration for your big day with the most gorgeous bridal-style gowns from Hollywood's hottest red carpets
By Caroline Leaper