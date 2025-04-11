The best wedding dresses for every bridal style and budget

The constricting rules of wedding dressing have truly gone out of the window. Today, modern brides can walk, hop and skip down the aisle in anything from a thigh-high mini to a more modest high-necked maxi, or even a totally sheer style with total admiration (we hope). This means there are a seemingly limitless number of wedding dresses to pick from, each even better than the last, to suit every bride's personal style and budget. So, allow us to show you our handpicked selection of the very best bridal dresses on offer.

For those who love the drama of a strapless gown, Norma Kamali has the perfect pick for minimalists, while Magda Butrym and Vivienne Westwood have standout styles for the more fashion-forward. If you’re after detailed embroidery, we’ve pulled three different designs. And if you’ve set your sights on shorter hemlines, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi all have chic mini styles that are sure to add a more modern touch.

Plus, we’ve found some incredibly elegant modest styles from fashion favourite labels Taller Marmo, Khanum’s and Nobody’s Child, to name but a few, proving there really is a wedding dress to suit every kind of bride. Consider the below your bridal dress mood-board for 2025. Who knew wedding dress shopping could be so simple?

Strapless wedding dresses

Strapless bridal dresses have long been a celebrity favourite, with Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande and Gabrielle Union all opting for the bandeau design over the years. This season, Norma Kamali steps into sleek strapless silhouettes, Vivienne Westwood keeps to classic corsetry, and Magda Butrym adds a good dose of personal style to the strapless design.

Norma Kamali Crêpe Satin Gown

Magda Butrym Floral-Appliqué Satin Corset Gown

Vivienne Westwood Bridal Vaida Satin Corset Gown

Embroidered wedding dresses

For those wanting a statement yet classic dress style, take a look at these embroidered options. While Elie Saab and Simkhai create lace-like designs, Coast adds a bit of sparkle.

Elie Saab Floral Embroidered Tulle Midi Dress

Coast Vintage Style Embellished Wedding Dress

Simkhai Valetta Embroidered Midi Dress

Column wedding dresses

While wedding dress trains can be beautiful, they aren't the best style for every location (hello mud, grass and gravel). So take a look at this chic alternative: column dresses. Ralph Lauren, Taller Marmo and Roksanda all make a strong case for the minimalist shape.

Ralph Lauren Crepe Off The Shoulder Gown

Taller Marmo Maddalena Draped Crêpe Cady Gown

Roksanda Calita Crêpe Midi Dress

Modest wedding dresses

For those after a more modest wedding dress, there are plenty of options to choose from. With a high-neck, near-ankle length and long sleeves, these dresses are designed to cover the body while looking exceptionally elegant.

Khanum's Krace Dress

Monsoon Aleah Lace Wedding Dress

Roland Mouret Embellished Belted Cady Midi Dress

Short wedding dresses

An impressive number of fashion brands have branched out into bridal in recent years, prompting the rise in more fashion-forward styles. Here, Rixo, Coast and Nadine Merabi prove short lengths are particularly chic—even if only for your party dress.

Rixo Capucine Silk Mini Dress

Coast Structured Crepe Bridal Mini Dress

Nadine Merabi Harper White Dress

Flared-hem wedding dresses

Sitting somewhere between a column and a fishtail fit, flared-hems add volume to the lower part of the dress without being too exaggerated. This Reformation gown does this ever so slightly, while House of CB and Whistles create a small train.

Reformation Jovie Silk Dress

House of CB Odette Satin Maxi Dress

Whistles Ivory Mia Square Neck Wedding Dress

Bustier wedding dresses

Bustier or corset wedding dresses add extra emphasis to the waist. More structured in style, they're best for brides wanting to create a strong silhouette, and Vivienne Westwood, Rotate and Iris Serban all have standout styles.

Vivienne Westwood Bridal Mabel Silk Satin Bustier Gown

Rotate Bridal Embellished Satin Corset Dress

Iris Serban Shea Gown

Long-sleeve wedding dresses

While modest bridal gowns also feature long-sleeves, not all of these options are completed covered. With batwing designs, low necklines and sheer fabrics, these elegant wedding dresses are certainly eye-catching.

Nobody's Child Maxi Cecilia Bridal Dress

Monsoon Camilla Embroidered Wedding Dress

Phase Eight Mariana Pleated Lace Wedding Dress

Colourful wedding dresses

We've ripped up the rulebook on wedding dresses, and many brides are opting for non-white styles. Sarah-Jessica Parker famously picked a black bridal dress, while Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon and Kiera Knightley all opted for pale pink. So, consider this your sign to consider a bit of colour.

Kindred of Ireland Something Blue Dress

Rabanne Embellished Gathered Gown

Taller Marmo Spirito Ruffled Tulle Kaftan

A-line wedding dresses

There are a huge number of wedding dress shapes to choose from, but A-line designs are proving incredibly popular right now. Adding extra volume to the skirt without the exaggerated proportions of a meringue, they're an in-between design that makes a small statement. Plus, they come in a wide range of styles, from Rebecca Vallance's regency feeling frock to Emilia Wickstead's more formal fit.

Rebecca Vallance Bridal Esther Brocade Gown

Needle & Thread Hattie Ruffle Strapless Ankle Gown