It might be chilly outside but these are the 8 pairs of spring shoes on my wishlist

As a lifelong member of the 'Weak Ankles Club,' kitten heels and flats have always been my go-to for formal footwear. When choosing versatile shoes that can seamlessly transition from day to night without the dreaded foot ache, I always opt for stylish low heels. So, I’m thrilled to see kitten heels finally getting their well-deserved moment in fashion. With appearances on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of Prada, Valentino, Jil Sander, and more, I’m hoping the 'It Shoe of late-2024' keeps its momentum well into 2025.

Having flat and wide feet has never meant sacrificing style for comfort when it comes to ultra-low heels. It’s all about finding the right pair that speaks to my personal taste while ensuring all-day wearability. We've moved beyond the basic ballerina flats—now there’s a wide variety of styles, toe shapes, and silhouettes to suit every aesthetic.

Whether you prefer sling backs for a touch of height or are keeping things ultra-flat with pumps, the options are endless. Keep reading to see some of my current favourites, all ready to add to your shopping trolley!

Mango Fringe Heel Shoes £49.99 at Mango She’s giving courtroom couture, your honour! These stone-coloured fringed kitten heels simply ooze sophistication and class, and can be worn for business or pleasure. The fringed detail brings a formal and classic touch to the shoe, and would look fantastic paired with a pair of black wide-fit trousers and a chunky knit for the daytime, or a blue metallic shift dress for evening fun.

The Max Square Mary Jane - Red Crisp Basketweave £190 at Rothy's Ballet-core is making a strong comeback this autumn/winter, and I’m embracing the trend with these burgundy Mary Jane flats from Rothy’s that caught my eye last month. Known for their sustainability, Rothy’s uses an average of six recycled plastic bottles to craft each pair, and they’re fully machine washable—a major plus! They’re also designed with wide and flat feet in mind, making them as comfortable as they are stylish. To complete the ballerina-inspired look, I’d style them with a pastel, flowy A-line skirt and a soft Bardot-knit blouse.

Arket Cut-Out Leather Flats £159 at Arket Though we’re heading into the colder months, I can’t stop thinking about these white caged flats from Arket, featuring a chic zip-up detail at the back. Before adding any shoes to my cart, I always imagine styling them with at least three different outfits, and these casual flats are no exception. I can already picture them paired with a flowy white trapeze dress and gold jewellery accents, or dressed down with beige cigarette trousers and a cream cropped jumper for a polished yet relaxed look.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 55 Suede Mules £414 at Net-A-Porter These buttery pastel-pink kitten heels have been sitting in my cart for weeks, and they’d be the perfect match for light blue wash barrel-leg jeans and a white cropped tank. The sleek, pointed toes paired with the tonal buckle create a refined silhouette—whimsical yet polished all at once.

Birkenstock 1774 Tokio Suede Clogs £150 at Birkenstock The Tokyo suede clogs are stylish and practical, blending the brand’s signature comfort with a versatile, minimalist design. I absolutely love the colour, and the added strap at the heel makes for long lasting wear and extra ankle support for long, winter walks. The clogs would look great with a pair of cropped ankle jeans and a cozy knit sweater.

Roger Vivier Viv Ranger Loafers £930 at Net-A-Porter I’ve been eyeing the Viv’ Ranger Loafers for a while now, and they’re the perfect blend of timeless elegance and modern edge. The standout oversized gold-tone buckle adds a subtle medieval-inspired charm that I absolutely adore. While they are an investment, their versatility makes them a worthy addition to any wardrobe. These loafers pair effortlessly with a brown pleated mini skirt, an oversized jumper, and a maxi trench coat for a chic, layered look. For something more casual, I’d style them with barrel-leg jeans and a fitted waistcoat, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Slipper £375 at Le Monde Beryl Though minimalist in design, these flats feel fun and unique, and I’m obsessed with the minimalist silhouette — definitely the standout feature of the shoe. The slippers feature deconstructed lambskin and cushioned calf leather for a comforting fit. I’d style them with a funnel-neck sweater and tapered trousers for a chic business-casual look that balances both style and practicality.

Gucci Horsebit Slingback Pumps £760 at Gucci When it comes to the quintessential black court shoe, Gucci’s classic Horsebit slingback pumps quickly spring to mind. A truly classic and chic design, the pumps are timeless and sexy, with a slightly shortened toe box to show off a bit of toe cleavage. Ideal for both day and evening wear, these pumps add a sophisticated, polished touch to any outfit.