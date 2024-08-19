We've done all of the work, these are the 5 autumn denim trends you can start investing in now
Spoiler alert: skinny jeans are back
We take denim very seriously here at Marie Claire. By regularly testing the best pairs of denim to round up failsafe options to invest in for many seasons to come—we are keen purveyors of the humble capsule wardrobe piece.
Of course, we understand that when it comes to the best jeans, the options are endless. This is especially true when it comes to investing in key pieces for the new season, which, not to be a summer killjoy, is fast approaching. So, if you're already getting in the autumnal spirit and are looking at key denim staples to make transitioning into the new season easier, we got you covered.
This season, denim was seen everywhere on the runway in various iterations. From styles that have been already popularised earlier in Spring/Summer 2024 runways, to the reintroduction of other polarising styles that are slowly but surely making a comeback (skinny jeans, we're looking at you).
At Alexander McQueen's AW24 show, creative director Seán McGirr introduced plenty of discourse-worthy looks. One would assume that the laminated dresses or dome-like tops would be at the top of people's conversations. However, another divisive piece caused the majority of disputes: the skinny jeans.
A classic noughties staple that is a true love-it-or-hate-it piece, the skinny jean was spotted in all of its glory on the catwalk. Further cementing its return was Balenciaga, who paired low-rise skinny jeans with an oversized leather jacket, knee-high boots, and an XL scarf: chic.
The beauty of denim is that what works for one person does not have to work for another. There truly are so many different iterations, ranging from baggy to darted and even horseshoe. Over at Chanel, we witnessed a stray away from the skinny jeans and were presented with ultra-chic 90s straight-leg styles paired with a denim shirt and overcoat.
In contrast, Acne Studios was a reliable source for extra-baggy jeans, and Alaia's low-rise horseshoe style is perfect for those who still love a more flared silhouette.
So, where can we find all of these incredible denim options? We've done all the internet digging to find the best options for each denim trend and gathered some expert styling inspiration to get you in the spirit for the upcoming transitional weather.
Horseshoe
Another solid denim style that continues to grow in popularity every season is horseshoe jeans. With their atypical silhouette, horseshoe jeans have the same DNA as a baggy style with a unique exaggerated flare at the sides and a taper at the bottom. Pairing beautifully with flats, these are a great formal style for the office that can be layered with a blazer or on its own, as seen on the runways at Alaia's AW24 show.
90s Straight-Leg
An incredibly easy-to-style denim shape, 90s straight-leg jeans are some of the most flattering jeans out there. Usually coming in mid-rise styles, they're fitted around the thigh and slightly taper out at the leg. This classic style was seen on the runway, with shows like Chanel and Balmain styling their iterations. You can't go wrong with a pair of these.
Darted
Gucci introduced darted jeans in their Spring/Summer 24 collection, and have since become a stand-out style this year. Other brands that have successfully incorporated the style for Autumn/Winter include Munthe and Dion Lee.
These jeans feature darting detailing on the waistline that resembles a single pleat or a single darted line throughout the leg. Whichever iteration is your favourite, you're bound to look and feel extremely chic.
Skinny Jeans
Yes, skinny jeans are back. Styling this divisive silhouette does not have to be daunting. Take some style cues from Balenciaga and pair skinny jeans with an oversized jacket to play with proportions. Add a sleek knee-high boot for some extra chicness.
Baggy
Baggy jeans have been one of the most popular denim styles this year. Styled on the runway at Dior under dresses and oversized jackets, they have been popularised by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber. Take cues from the experts and pair these jeans with a classic white T-shirt and espadrilles for a chic daytime look or a leather moto jacket and strappy heels at night.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
I tried FS8 Pilates (London's trending workout class) for a month — and I’m shocked at how much the hybrid sweat sesh challenged my body
The answer to what happens when you mix, Pilates, yoga and strength workouts
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
These 12 perfumes feel like a comforting hug with every spritz—and they win me endless compliments
The best cosy, creamy fragrances
By Jazzria Harris
-
One A-lister has opened up about Taylor Swift's secret home talent, and it's going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot