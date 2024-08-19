We've done all of the work, these are the 5 autumn denim trends you can start investing in now

We take denim very seriously here at Marie Claire. By regularly testing the best pairs of denim to round up failsafe options to invest in for many seasons to come—we are keen purveyors of the humble capsule wardrobe piece.

Of course, we understand that when it comes to the best jeans, the options are endless. This is especially true when it comes to investing in key pieces for the new season, which, not to be a summer killjoy, is fast approaching. So, if you're already getting in the autumnal spirit and are looking at key denim staples to make transitioning into the new season easier, we got you covered.

This season, denim was seen everywhere on the runway in various iterations. From styles that have been already popularised earlier in Spring/Summer 2024 runways, to the reintroduction of other polarising styles that are slowly but surely making a comeback (skinny jeans, we're looking at you).

Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Alexander McQueen's AW24 show, creative director Seán McGirr introduced plenty of discourse-worthy looks. One would assume that the laminated dresses or dome-like tops would be at the top of people's conversations. However, another divisive piece caused the majority of disputes: the skinny jeans.

A classic noughties staple that is a true love-it-or-hate-it piece, the skinny jean was spotted in all of its glory on the catwalk. Further cementing its return was Balenciaga, who paired low-rise skinny jeans with an oversized leather jacket, knee-high boots, and an XL scarf: chic.

The beauty of denim is that what works for one person does not have to work for another. There truly are so many different iterations, ranging from baggy to darted and even horseshoe. Over at Chanel, we witnessed a stray away from the skinny jeans and were presented with ultra-chic 90s straight-leg styles paired with a denim shirt and overcoat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In contrast, Acne Studios was a reliable source for extra-baggy jeans, and Alaia's low-rise horseshoe style is perfect for those who still love a more flared silhouette.

So, where can we find all of these incredible denim options? We've done all the internet digging to find the best options for each denim trend and gathered some expert styling inspiration to get you in the spirit for the upcoming transitional weather.

Horseshoe

Another solid denim style that continues to grow in popularity every season is horseshoe jeans. With their atypical silhouette, horseshoe jeans have the same DNA as a baggy style with a unique exaggerated flare at the sides and a taper at the bottom. Pairing beautifully with flats, these are a great formal style for the office that can be layered with a blazer or on its own, as seen on the runways at Alaia's AW24 show.

90s Straight-Leg

An incredibly easy-to-style denim shape, 90s straight-leg jeans are some of the most flattering jeans out there. Usually coming in mid-rise styles, they're fitted around the thigh and slightly taper out at the leg. This classic style was seen on the runway, with shows like Chanel and Balmain styling their iterations. You can't go wrong with a pair of these.

Darted

Gucci introduced darted jeans in their Spring/Summer 24 collection, and have since become a stand-out style this year. Other brands that have successfully incorporated the style for Autumn/Winter include Munthe and Dion Lee.

These jeans feature darting detailing on the waistline that resembles a single pleat or a single darted line throughout the leg. Whichever iteration is your favourite, you're bound to look and feel extremely chic.

Skinny Jeans

Yes, skinny jeans are back. Styling this divisive silhouette does not have to be daunting. Take some style cues from Balenciaga and pair skinny jeans with an oversized jacket to play with proportions. Add a sleek knee-high boot for some extra chicness.

Baggy