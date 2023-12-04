Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Editor
Sunil Makan is the Editor of British Marie Claire. With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays he is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Creative Director.
Sunil’s specialisms include Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture. Prior to Marie Claire, Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle, Shortlist Media and freelanced at various other titles.
-
Kate Middleton broke this 350-year-old royal tradition on her wedding day
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
According to royal experts, now is a turning point in Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's relationship
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
When it comes to mascaras it takes a lot to impress me, but this brand has yet to disappoint me and I recommend it to everyone
For length, volume and definition
By Mica Ricketts