If you take one street style trend away from fashion month, make it this one

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s an undeniable fact that fashion month provides us with endless style inspiration. From the biggest catwalk moments, preparing us for the new season, to a parade of street style looks and trends you can wear right now, it’s a veritable fashion feast for the eyes (and our wardrobes too, of course.)

If this season you’re looking for one trend to take away from what has been an exciting month, there’s one look the street stylers have been returning to time and again in New York, London, Milan and, most recently, Paris, and it’s one we didn’t expect. Taking inspiration from the 80s and 90s but with a new season twist, mega-influencers Tamara Kilinic, Yoyo Cao and even our very own fashion editor Penny Goldstone, have all stepped out in double denim looks this season, not only proving it’s powerhouse styling potential but also cementing it as the go-to look to be seen in.

A post shared by Tamara Kalinic (@tamara) A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering how to wear double denim now and beyond, it’s best to look to the streets for inspiration. At the Ferragamo show in Milan, Tamara Kilinic gave the look a modern twist, opting to pair an unbuttoned denim dress with a black crop top and flared jeans all from the brand. The contrast of bold red heels and a red lip could feel dated, however by keeping the colour pop pieces as accents alongside classic black accessories it feels oh-so-chic rather than nostalgic. This is a Canadian tuxedo in the best way possible.

A post shared by YOYO CAO (@yoyokulala) A photo posted by on

At the Aigner show, Yoyo Cao didn’t let the rain stop her, opting for a denim peplum bustier (yep, peplums are back, if you didn’t know already), worn with a pair of oversized slouchy jeans for an ultra effortless look. The juxtaposition of the dressy out-out top and loose fit denim create a contrast in her look that we can’t get enough of. If you want to try it for yourself but need some extra autumnal coverage, we’d suggest layering a denim trench coat over the top for an added dose of denim that’ll keep the cold at bay too.

(Image credit: Penny Goldstone)

For a look that draws upon classic denim shapes with an interesting twist, Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone, opted for a denim two-piece from Whistles while out and about at London Fashion Week earlier this month. The mix-and-match stripe print elevates this look above traditional double denim styling while the chocolate brown accessories give a vintage feel.

And, if you’re wondering what else our editors wore to London Fashion Week? This article has everything you need to know as well as details on where you can shop their exact looks. Or, if you’re ready to jump on the double denim trend, keep scrolling for the best pieces to buy right now.