Sienna Miller's M&S collection hails the boho renaissance, and we're here for it

If you, like me, have been experiencing deep boho nostalgia since Chloé's latest collection was unveiled, we have good news for you. Ultimate boho-chic icon, Sienna Miller, has teamed up once again with Marks and Spencer to deliver an unrivalled high-street collection just in time for all of your summer needs.

This timeless collection includes 33 pieces reminiscent of some of the Chloé looks she has been sporting lately. Telling a story of Sienna's personal style journey, with key references to iconic looks from her personal archive. From ultra-feminine ruffled maxi dresses to Western-insoired mules, the collection could very well be part of Miller's wardrobe circa 2004.

"I have always had a genuine love for M&S - it's a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. Seeing the reaction to the Autumn campaign that I fronted was phenomenal. To collaborate on a womenswear design project made total sense. I can’t wait to see what customers think of the collection,” says Sienna Miller.



(Image credit: M&S)

Throughout the collection, you will find summer staples that will see you through the warmer months and beyond. This includes a slouchy pair of baggy barrel-leg jeans and a khaki utility jacket to dress up or down, and what she refers to as the 'dress of the season' in a trusty slip dress silhouette available in ivory and blue.

Throughout the collection, personal references show up as motifs of her life. A beaded tank dress that conjures memories of her iconic Glastonbury style and a colour palette that pays homage to one of her favourite artists, Mark Rothko. The sarong is an exact replica of the gifted to her by her father and one he often wore himself! This deeply personal collection is a true celebration of Sienna Miller's eponymous style.

Below, we have rounded up our personal favourites that are bound to be an instant hit. Race you to the checkout?

The exclusive collection will launch at M&S.com and in 30 stores from Thursday, 6th June 2024.

