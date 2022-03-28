The best high street jeans to buy now (and they’re all under £50)

Because good denim doesn't have to cost a fortune...
Is it just us or is shopping for the perfect pair of jeans sometimes impossible? There are so many styles to choose from, that it’s hard to know which one is right for you.
It’s not just styles, either. With so many brands on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one to part with your pennies. With lots of the best jeans costing £100 and above, the last thing you want is to take them home and find out that they don’t fit as you’d hoped.
Luckily, high street denim has been having a moment for the last couple of years, and there are now a wide range of good quality options available for £50 or less. A bargain, right?
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite high street denim brands below, and included lots of information on what fit is right for you. Happy shopping…
Which jeans are right for me?
When it comes to jeans, it’s all about the fit. Baggy jeans are all the rage at the moment, but if you’re looking for a more subtle approach, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dad jeans.
Of course, we can’t forget about mom jeans. This style hit the denim scene a while ago, and it looks as if it’s going nowhere. For us, they are the perfect mix of skinny and baggy, and can easily be dressed up with heels and a blazer, or dressed down with trainers and an oversized shirt for an off-duty look.
If you are a skinny jeans girl through and through, not to fear, as we’ve included our favourite slim-fitting pairs too.
For Spring and Summer, we are loving wide-leg styles, that are perfect for pairing with chunky sandals.
No need to worry about leg lengths, as lots of high street stores have started their own petite and tall denim ranges, and we couldn’t be happier about it.
Where to shop for the best high street jeans
There are so many good quality high street jeans available. We’ve included our favourite brands below, from Weekday, Marks and Spencer, River Island and more.
The best high street jeans to buy now:
Pin Mid Straight Jeans, £45 | Weekday
Best straight leg jeans:
As a straight leg jean lover, I have tried my fair share of high street styles, and these Weekday ones are my new favourite. They feature a slim fit, pockets and a buttoned fly, and are made from an organic cotton and recycled cotton denim.
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans, £19.99 | H&M
Best mom jeans:
We believe that everyone needs a pair of mom jeans in their wardrobe. They are such a versatile style and we can't ever see them going out of fashion. This H&M pair are made from a slightly stretchy denim with an extra-high waist, zip fly and gently tapered legs.
Stradivarius Medium Blue 90s Dad Jean, £25.99 | ASOS
Best dad jeans:
Dad jeans are so in right now. They are the perfect baggy fit, for that cool and relaxed look that everyone is after. We are loving this pair from Stradivarius, and the high-waist design and vintage blue colour are perfect for Spring.
Black High Waist Hallie Super Skinny Jeans, £27.99 | New Look
Best skinny jeans:
If a skinny jean is what you're after, look no further than New Look. Not only are the price points great, but so are the quality and fit. Made with recycled and responsible materials, these black skinny jeans are an easy essential that you can pair with anything.
Blue Low Rise Flared Jeans, £42 | River Island
Best flared jeans:
River Island is often overlooked when it comes to denim, however the brand is one of our favourite places to shop for new jeans. We are obsessing over this flared pair, as they are made from a super stretchy fabric and create the most stunning silhouette.
High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans, £29.50 | Marks and Spencer
Best white jeans:
Now that the sun has finally made an appearance, we are all about swapping our denim blue jeans for a crisp white pair. This wide leg design from M&S is bang on trend, and the added stretch provides ultimate comfort all day long. The best news? All M&S denim is made with sustainably sourced cotton and less water.
Floral Embroidery Jeans, £49.99 | Mango
Best patterned jeans:
How cute is this pair of jeans from Mango? Not only do they feature pretty floral embroidery, but they come with a straight leg design, a high waist, pockets and belt loops. Dreamy.
Topshop Petite Mid Blue Jamie Jean, £42 | ASOS
Best petite jeans:
Topshop has always been our number one place for petite jeans. Their Jamie jeans are one of their bestselling styles thanks to their flattering fit, and this mid blue pair come with a stylish, distressed finish at the hem.
Sky High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell, £49.95 | GAP
Best tall jeans:
GAP have got an amazing range of tall and petite jeans that have been raved about by many. We love this classic pair of tall, slim jeans that hit just above the ankle.