The best high street jeans to buy now (and they’re all under £50)

Because good denim doesn't have to cost a fortune...

Is it just us or is shopping for the perfect pair of jeans sometimes impossible? There are so many styles to choose from, that it’s hard to know which one is right for you.

It’s not just styles, either. With so many brands on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one to part with your pennies. With lots of the best jeans costing £100 and above, the last thing you want is to take them home and find out that they don’t fit as you’d hoped.

Luckily, high street denim has been having a moment for the last couple of years, and there are now a wide range of good quality options available for £50 or less. A bargain, right?

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite high street denim brands below, and included lots of information on what fit is right for you. Happy shopping…

Which jeans are right for me?

When it comes to jeans, it’s all about the fit. Baggy jeans are all the rage at the moment, but if you’re looking for a more subtle approach, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dad jeans.

Of course, we can’t forget about mom jeans. This style hit the denim scene a while ago, and it looks as if it’s going nowhere. For us, they are the perfect mix of skinny and baggy, and can easily be dressed up with heels and a blazer, or dressed down with trainers and an oversized shirt for an off-duty look.

If you are a skinny jeans girl through and through, not to fear, as we’ve included our favourite slim-fitting pairs too.

For Spring and Summer, we are loving wide-leg styles, that are perfect for pairing with chunky sandals.

No need to worry about leg lengths, as lots of high street stores have started their own petite and tall denim ranges, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Where to shop for the best high street jeans

There are so many good quality high street jeans available. We’ve included our favourite brands below, from Weekday, Marks and Spencer, River Island and more.

The best high street jeans to buy now: