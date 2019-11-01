Here’s proof that a camel coat is the only thing you need to look chic

The best camel coat is an essential part of any winter wardrobe. The chicest way to work the trend will always be the mid-length and buttonless belted version, and the high street have clearly picked-up on our love for this robe-style duster coat as there are plenty of perfect styles to re-charge your wardrobe.

While camel coats will never go out of style, it does so happen that they are one of autumn’s biggest trends, having taken centre stage at the likes of J.W.Anderson, Max Mara, Rejina Pyo and Chloé.

As the best camel coats naturally go with workwear, look to sleeker designs for something tailored to perfection. You’ll find smart versions from the likes of Max Mara and Joseph (the original purveyor of the dream camel coat). Though these luxe-looking styles may seem expensive, their timeless potential will prove a worthy investment, and will serve your wardrobe well for many years to come.

If you’re after a classic coat that will last you for many seasons to come, try the likes of Hobbs, L.K.Bennett, Maje and Marks & Spencer. If you’d like something more trend-led, check out the military style options, from the likes of Mango, Zara and Topshop.

While camel is the hue on the agenda here, we have got some lighter, beige colours for anyone who’d prefer a more muted tone. For the current season, it’s all about pairing camel with burgundy and checks, so don’t be afraid to invest in some new tailoring and knitwear to go with your coat. Check out the latest collection of weekday coats here.

From fun, fuzzy coats, to timeless, tailored styles, there really is a camel coat to suit every taste at the moment, though if you’re really after an on-trend investment piece, then I recommend a 70s style coat with faux-fur collar.

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
MAX MARA STUDIO Dancing coat, £1,068 at MATCHESFASHION

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
Whistles Mara Drawn Cocoon Coat, £249

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Amanda Wakeley Astrid Camel Tailored Coat, £795

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
Boden Burney coat, £250

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
BELSTAFF MOLLISON SUEDE JACKET, £795

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
Gestuz coat, €399.95

camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
JIGSAW LONG MAXI CITY COAT, £350

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange coat, launching soon

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
JOSEPH Lima Double Face Cashmere Coat, £795

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
Topshop Longline Brown Parka, £79

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
REJINA PYO Meryl convertible paneled checked wool-blend coat, £895 at Net-A-Porter

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
LOEWE Shearling-paneled leather coat, £3,550 at LOEWE

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
BOTTEGA VENETA Contrast-panel belted single-breasted coat, £3,085 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
WEEKEND MAX MARA Corona coat, £678 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
COACH oversized trench, £495

best camel coats Click or tap to zoom into this image
John Lewis & Partners Double Faced Belted Collar Coat, £60

