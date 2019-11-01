The best camel coat is an essential part of any winter wardrobe. The chicest way to work the trend will always be the mid-length and buttonless belted version, and the high street have clearly picked-up on our love for this robe-style duster coat as there are plenty of perfect styles to re-charge your wardrobe.

While camel coats will never go out of style, it does so happen that they are one of autumn’s biggest trends, having taken centre stage at the likes of J.W.Anderson, Max Mara, Rejina Pyo and Chloé.

As the best camel coats naturally go with workwear, look to sleeker designs for something tailored to perfection. You’ll find smart versions from the likes of Max Mara and Joseph (the original purveyor of the dream camel coat). Though these luxe-looking styles may seem expensive, their timeless potential will prove a worthy investment, and will serve your wardrobe well for many years to come.

If you’re after a classic coat that will last you for many seasons to come, try the likes of Hobbs, L.K.Bennett, Maje and Marks & Spencer. If you’d like something more trend-led, check out the military style options, from the likes of Mango, Zara and Topshop.

While camel is the hue on the agenda here, we have got some lighter, beige colours for anyone who’d prefer a more muted tone. For the current season, it’s all about pairing camel with burgundy and checks, so don’t be afraid to invest in some new tailoring and knitwear to go with your coat. Check out the latest collection of weekday coats here.

More high street and designer camel coats

From fun, fuzzy coats, to timeless, tailored styles, there really is a camel coat to suit every taste at the moment, though if you’re really after an on-trend investment piece, then I recommend a 70s style coat with faux-fur collar.