The 10 designer handbags to covet this season

I understand the search for a new designer handbag can be a little overwhelming, after all, it's an investment and there are many to choose from, especially when a new season comes along with a plethora of new trends. So I've done the leg work for you and narrowed down your shopping list to just 10 designer handbags which I think are worth investing in for Spring/Summer 2024. From shoulder bags to bucket bags, crossbody bags to totes, you will be spoilt for choice.

Blue crush

Nautical hues took over the catwalk at the Spring/Summer 2024 shows, from coats and dresses, right down to accessories. The latter make for the perfect dopamine-inducing finishing touch to any outfit, from linen suits to T-shirts and jeans.

Ferragamo's new Fiamma shoulder bag is an archival silhouette given a modern edge with an asymmetric front flap. Although it's available in various lust-worthy shades, I love this blue ombre finish for Spring.

For a classic with a twist, Chanel's Classic 11.12 bags—Karl Lagerfeld's modern adaptation of Gabrielle Chanel's 2.55 bag, for the uninitiated—now comes in a fresh denim. If you are going down the heritage route, then don't miss Burberry's new Peg duffle bag, a softly structured lightweight bag, knitted in Italy and fastened with a gold peg clip for that tongue-in-cheek detail.

Earthy tones

Earthy hues were equally present on the catwalk and offered a more subtle approach to adding colour to your look this season. Think warm shades of orange, terracotta and tan—the perfect addition to beige trench coats and utilitarian jumpsuits.

This season, Khaite, the purveyor of quiet luxury—see everything Katie Holmes owns—offers the perfect everyday crossbody bag in the form of The Bridget, in the smoothest Cognac leather. Valentino's Moon Vlogo bag taps into Spring/Summer 2024's love-in with all things chain and comes in this alluring almond colour (there's also the classic black and clay). Gucci's new Jackie style is, in my opinion, the most perfectly feminine shoulder bag you'll ever wear, and if you're going to invest, make sure you buy it in the Gucci Rosso Ancora leather, the signature red hue of the House.

Muted heroes

As we all know, trends come and go, so if you're looking for an iconic handbag that will stand the test of time, then a muted, everyday classic is the way to go. Make no mistake though, these new quiet heroes are anything but boring.

Take the Lady D-Sire for example, a new addition to the iconic Lady Dior family. Drawing inspiration from the silhouette of its older sister, it takes on a more casual, urban silhouette thanks to natural finishes and ingenious details like foldable handles and removable straps. It is, of course, still adorned with those pale gold-finish metal D.I.O.R. charms. Over at Chloé, the Marcie Saddle is available in a dusty pink woodrose shade, and is perfect for those wanting to tap into the Coastal Cowgirl trend.

If you're asking me what silhouette to invest in this season, then my answer is the bucket bag. Saint Laurent just happens to have a fine example in Le 37, shot here in Dark Cork, and adorned with the House's classic Cassandre closure. Another future icon lies in Louis Vuitton's new Dauphine Soft GM bag in Monogram canvas. Unveiled at the Spring/Summer 2024 show, it retains all the signatures of the Dauphine bag: the emblematic LV Circle in a rectangle lock, a removable gold-colour chain and a detachable shoulder strap.