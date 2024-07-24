Give Daisy Edgar-Jones stylist a raise because I want to copy every outfit she wears

Someone give Daisy Edgar-Jones’ stylist a round of applause because she is currently turning out look after look on the Twisters press tour. Practically overnight it seems my Pinterest outfit inspo board has transformed from a host of euro summer holiday looks and tenniscore inspired outfits, into a Daisy Edgar-Jones fan account and, I’ll be honest, I’m not mad about it. 

While on the red carpet, she’s been opting for a series of floaty dresses courtesy of Gucci and Vivienne Westwood in keeping with the film’s windswept theme, it’s her press tour looks that I’m most obsessed with. Proving she won’t be pigeonholed into a trend, just last week, the actress headed out in a multitude of seriously good looks, including ethereal boho inspired dresses courtesy of Chloe, sleek tailored separates and even this season’s most daring item, the micro short. And, I’m sure it comes as no surprise to hear, she rocked them all. 

If you’re wondering who’s behind the outfits, the answer most likely won’t come as a surprise, and you’ll understand why they’re so expertly put together. Daisy’s stylist is none other than Dani Michelle, the woman behind Kendall Jenner, Rosie Hungtingon-Whitely and Hailey Beiber’s lust worthy wardrobes (including Hailey’s recent iconic pregnancy looks), so it’s safe to say she knows how to turn out a look.

And so, I thought why not try to recreate Daisy’s most recent looks myself and channel the Twisters press tour in my own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself…

1. Mini micro shorts

Daisy Edgar-Jones in leather jacket and micro shorts GettyImages-2162729379

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that a relatively simple outfit can still pack a punch, I love the way Daisy's played with textures and proportions for this look. Want to make it extra cute? Add a frilled ankle sock. 

Max Mara Crocodile-print jersey jacket
Max Mara Crocodile-print jersey jacket

Luluemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
Luluemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

Wolford 3W Control high-rise stretch-cotton briefs
Wolford 3W Control high-rise stretch-cotton briefs

Mejuri Chunky Huggie Hoops
Mejuri Chunky Huggie Hoops

Charles & Keith Paffuto Chain Handle Quilted Long Wallet
Charles & Keith Paffuto Chain Handle Quilted Long Wallet

Gucci 35mm Sylke leather loafers
Gucci 35mm Sylke leather loafers

2. The frilly mini

Daisy Edgar-Jones in frill mini dress and clogs GettyImages-2162445375

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'd like to make this effortless, boho vibe my whole summer aesthetic. The floaty dress, the layered jewels, the clogs: all combine to make the perfect look for hot sunny days.

Free People Summer Romance Mini
Free People Summer Romance Mini

Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame plastic sunglasses
Le Specs Outta Love oval-frame plastic sunglasses

Monica Vinader Gold Plated Vermeil Silver Nura Shell Pendant Charm
Monica Vinader Gold Plated Vermeil Silver Nura Shell Pendant Charm

Chloe Gold-tone necklace
Chloe Gold-tone necklace

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Chloe Studded leather mules
Chloe Studded leather mules

3. All white

Daisy Edgar-Jones in white bandeau top and skirt GettyImages-2162528128

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something eternally chic about a top-to-toe white outfit and this simple bandeau co-ord is the perfect example. I love the addition of co-ordinating crisp white accessories for a full tonal look. 

Reiss Sienna Double Breasted Crepe Suit Blazer
Reiss Sienna Double Breasted Crepe Suit Blazer

Sportmax Bustier top
Sportmax Bustier top

Sportmax Technical satin long skirt
Sportmax Technical satin long skirt

COS X Linda Farrow Blade Sunglasses
COS X Linda Farrow Blade Sunglasses

Kurt Geiger XS Bond Top Handle Bag
Kurt Geiger XS Bond Top Handle Bag

Mango Buckle strap sandals
Mango Buckle strap sandals

4. Simple separates

Daisy Edgar-Jones in cropped cardigan and wide trousers GettyImages-2162594568

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chic, sophisticate and ultimately simple, this look is a lesson in how to look expensive. Stick to clean lines and muted colour palette to channel the look in your own wardrobe. 

Claudie Pierlot Black Cropped Cardigan
Claudie Pierlot Black Cropped Cardigan

& Other Stories Wide Trousers
& Other Stories Wide Trousers

The Frankie Shop Toni buckle-embellished leather belt
The Frankie Shop Toni buckle-embellished leather belt

Linjer Chunky Silver Hoop Earrings
Linjer Chunky Silver Hoop Earrings

Demellier The Tokyo in Tan
Demellier The Tokyo in Tan

Calvin Klein Leather Stiletto Pumps
Calvin Klein Leather Stiletto Pumps

5. Sheer blues

Daisy Edgar-Jones in sheer blue Chloe dress GettyImages-2161978531

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sheer trend is huge right now and if you're wondering how to wear it this is a great example. Stick to loose fabrics in light tones to tap into the soft, ethereal mood.

Farm Rio Blue Tulle Long Sleeved Blouse
Farm Rio Blue Tulle Long Sleeved Blouse

Forte Forte ruched semi-sheer skirt
Forte Forte ruched semi-sheer skirt

Rayban Teru Bio-based
Rayban Teru Bio-based

D. Louise Curved Midi Hoops
D. Louise Curved Midi Hoops

Chlobo Delicate Cube Chain Dream Catcher Necklace
Chlobo Delicate Cube Chain Dream Catcher Necklace

LK Bennett Samira pointed-toe suede heeled knee-high boots
LK Bennett Samira pointed-toe suede heeled knee-high boots

6. Cute cami

Daisy Edgar-Jones in sheer cami top and trousers GettyImages-2162456020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is giving just stepped out of a 90's London night club in the best way possible. Tougher than Daisy's other outfits it feels fresh and interesting with a little added edge.

Zadig & Voltaire Lyzig Camisole
Zadig & Voltaire Lyzig Camisole

Abercrombie & Fitch Soft Tailored Slim Flare Trousers
Abercrombie & Fitch Soft Tailored Slim Flare Trousers

Sezane Joseph Necklace
Sezane Joseph Necklace

D. Louise Curved Midi Hoops
D. Louise Curved Midi Hoops

Gucci Aphrodite chain-embellished textured-leather shoulder bag
Gucci Aphrodite chain-embellished textured-leather shoulder bag

Russell & Bromley Boujee Feature Heel Ankle Boot
Russell & Bromley Boujee Feature Heel Ankle Boot

