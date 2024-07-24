Give Daisy Edgar-Jones stylist a raise because I want to copy every outfit she wears

Someone give Daisy Edgar-Jones’ stylist a round of applause because she is currently turning out look after look on the Twisters press tour. Practically overnight it seems my Pinterest outfit inspo board has transformed from a host of euro summer holiday looks and tenniscore inspired outfits, into a Daisy Edgar-Jones fan account and, I’ll be honest, I’m not mad about it.

While on the red carpet, she’s been opting for a series of floaty dresses courtesy of Gucci and Vivienne Westwood in keeping with the film’s windswept theme, it’s her press tour looks that I’m most obsessed with. Proving she won’t be pigeonholed into a trend, just last week, the actress headed out in a multitude of seriously good looks, including ethereal boho inspired dresses courtesy of Chloe, sleek tailored separates and even this season’s most daring item, the micro short . And, I’m sure it comes as no surprise to hear, she rocked them all.

If you’re wondering who’s behind the outfits, the answer most likely won’t come as a surprise, and you’ll understand why they’re so expertly put together. Daisy’s stylist is none other than Dani Michelle , the woman behind Kendall Jenner, Rosie Hungtingon-Whitely and Hailey Beiber’s lust worthy wardrobes (including Hailey’s recent iconic pregnancy looks ), so it’s safe to say she knows how to turn out a look.

And so, I thought why not try to recreate Daisy’s most recent looks myself and channel the Twisters press tour in my own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself…

1. Mini micro shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that a relatively simple outfit can still pack a punch, I love the way Daisy's played with textures and proportions for this look. Want to make it extra cute? Add a frilled ankle sock.

2. The frilly mini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'd like to make this effortless, boho vibe my whole summer aesthetic. The floaty dress, the layered jewels, the clogs: all combine to make the perfect look for hot sunny days.

3. All white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something eternally chic about a top-to-toe white outfit and this simple bandeau co-ord is the perfect example. I love the addition of co-ordinating crisp white accessories for a full tonal look.

4. Simple separates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chic, sophisticate and ultimately simple, this look is a lesson in how to look expensive. Stick to clean lines and muted colour palette to channel the look in your own wardrobe.

5. Sheer blues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sheer trend is huge right now and if you're wondering how to wear it this is a great example. Stick to loose fabrics in light tones to tap into the soft, ethereal mood.

6. Cute cami

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is giving just stepped out of a 90's London night club in the best way possible. Tougher than Daisy's other outfits it feels fresh and interesting with a little added edge.