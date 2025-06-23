Four 'IT Girl' MUAs Told Me How to Do My Make-Up For Glastonbury—Here's the Lowdown

We're fully in the swing of festival season now, and just days out from the main event: Glastonbury. While the weather hasn't been exceptional, over at Marie Claire HQ, we've already been lucky enough to have attended LIDO in East London's Victoria Park. Charli XCX truly created a stellar party girl line-up, and as expected, revellers pulled out all the stops when it came to their outfits, and especially their make-up looks.

For years, festival beauty has had a bad rep, what with all the one-note glitter and gemstones, but done right, it can be downright editorial. Ahead, the coolest MUAs I know gave me the lowdown on how they'll be adorning their faces over at Worthy Farm.

Iridescent skin

(Image credit: Emily Wood)

"For a festival-ready face that makes a radiant statement, layer an iridescent, glittery glow across the skin for that all-over ethereal shimmer. Focus on adding extra highlight on areas the sun would naturally hit, like the brow bone and the bridge of the nose. I’d pair it with curled lashes coated in mascara and a smudged, lived-in lip line to keep things defined yet effortless. Keep the base light and airy—let the skin breathe while the glow does the talking" — Emily Wood

Electric Red

(Image credit: Anastasia Nency)

"This look taps into two big festival beauty trends this summer: bold colour statements and glossy, skin-focused makeup. Vivid hair colours like electric red are huge right now—they instantly elevate any festival look. I balanced the bold hair with fresh, luminous skin, a hint of soft contour, and sheer, juicy lips to keep the face looking light and modern. The eyeliner is subtle and slightly diffused, adding definition without overpowering the look—perfect for an all-day festival. And of course, with hair this bright, your friends will have no trouble finding you in the crowd" — Anastasia Nency

Silver accents

(Image credit: Aimee Twist)

"I’m a one-and-done girl when it comes to festival looks, and I want a look that’s minimal effort and maximum impact. I always think the grungier the look, the better, but I do like to add a bit of shimmer in there. This look is perfect because you do it all with your fingers, no brushes required. It’s just a bit of liner and a white or silver shimmer swept over the lid. The lip is diffused, giving it that worn-in look that needs minimal touch-ups." – Aimee Twist

Subtle face jewellery

(Image credit: Rosie McGinn)

"I love seeing men embrace more experimental beauty. One of my favourite looks involves using face gems as face jewellery. For a subtle statement, play with symmetry by placing gems strategically on the face, and pair them with a minimal base, just a tinted moisturiser or SPF for a natural glow. Finish the look with a slick of lip balm or gloss for more drama. Festival beauty should be about freedom and fun, and I think we’re seeing more men lean into that" — Rosie McGinn

Rockstar Girlfriend

(Image credit: Nency Makeup)

"'Rockstar Girlfriend' make-up is effortlessly cool, with a touch of rock and roll attitude. Smudged, smoky eyeliner adds that lived-in, after-party vibe, while fresh, glowing skin keeps it light and wearable for long festival days. The soft, slightly blurred lips complete the look, making it feel modern and undone" — Anastasia Nency

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Graphic eyeliner

(Image credit: Rosie McGinn)

"One of my favourite beauty looks for festival season is a sleek, straight, block line eyeliner that extends slightly from the outer corner of the eye with some liner added to the inner corner. It’s graphic, minimal, and makes an impact without being overcomplicated. I love pairing it with ultra-dewy skin that catches the light and keeps the face looking fresh and radiant all day. It’s that perfect balance of edgy and effortless" — Rosie McGinn