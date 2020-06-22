The most stylish shorts perfect for the heatwave

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While we may still not be able to go on holiday abroad anytime soon, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon: a heatwave is on the way. If you’re not a dress person, there’s nothing better than shorts to style out the hot days, and lucky for us, shorts happen to be a major trend for summer 2020.

This season, there is a style to suit all tastes, whether it’s denim cut-offs for a wanderlust approach (see Isabel Marant), a tailored vibe (see Hermes suiting) and even leather shorts (see Saint Laurent). Here’s a rundown of the top shorts trend to invest in this summer, and where to buy them.

Women’s shorts: Tailored shorts

Max Mara set the tone at Milan Fashion Week, sending the likes of Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid down the runway in the most perfect short suits in ice cream shades of mint, lilac and coral. Whilst the full ensemble is a great look for work, tailored shorts are equally chic worn separately, with a batteau-neckline knitted top, or with a minimal white t-shirt and trainers, as seen on Lorna from Symphony of Silk.

Women’s shorts: Knee length shorts

Love the or loathe them, bermuda shorts are a key trend this summer, and you don’t even have to have tall legs to pull them off. These are best worn with a crop top for balance (especially f you’re showing a little bit of midriff), or a crisp white shirt and chunky sandals, as seen on influencer Brittany Bathgate.

Women’s shorts: Leather shorts

You might think that this trend is best left to autumn/winter but you’d be wrong. Leather shorts can transition really nicely into spring/summer, especially when opting for softer tones of caramel and olive. We love influencer Marilyn’s monochrome take on it too.

Women’s shorts: Denim shorts

Owning a pair of good quality denim shorts is like owning that perfect white t-shirt, they will never go out of style. Take a leaf out of Kim from Love Cloth Blog’s style book by investing in paperbag shorts which feel a little less grungy than high-rise denim cut-offs.