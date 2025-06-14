Kate Moss’ Best-Ever Glastonbury Outfits—And Where to Shop Them

I trawled the Glastonbury archives so you don’t have to

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
in Features

It’s hard to overstate the impact Kate Moss’ wardrobe has had on millennials like me. Just yesterday, for example, I was browsing Gimaguas’ new pop-up on Greek Street, minding my own business, when I drifted past a whisper of a dress that instantly recalled Mossy’s lurex micro-mini—the one she styled with a black leather belt studded with the word “Glastonbury” (iconic!) and muddy Hunter wellies. And just like that, I had to have it. Suddenly, that otherwise minimalist crochet dress felt like a slice of fashion history. And since I’m heading to Glastonbury this year, I saw no reason not to buy it—bank balance be damned!

Rockstar girlfriend, Britpop muse, boho babe—whatever the era, Kate Moss has always embodied the quintessential Glastonbury-goer. This is a woman who has trotted around Worthy Farm in heels—high heels—prompting my friends and me to ask, “Should we pack stilettos for a famously muddy festival that spans acres of rolling Somerset countryside?” Regina George may have inspired girls to cut peep-holes into their tank tops, but Kate Moss made pin-thin heels at a music festival feel not only possible, but aspirational.

Tassels and tailoring, micro shorts and muddy wellies, leather and lurex—Kate Moss’ Glasto style might be idiosyncratic, but it’s never chaotic, but that’s not to say she sticks to a strict dress code, either.

Here, we revisit some of Kate Moss’ most iconic Glastonbury outfits of all time—and where to shop Mossy-approved staples today.

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty walk backstage on the second day of the Glastonbury, 2005

(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Stringer via Getty Images)

First up: the aforementioned itsy-bitsy burnt gold dress. Destined to live on ‘festival fashion’ Pinterest boards till time immortal, this will go down as one of Kate Moss’ most iconic outfits of all time. Comprising a few of the model’s hallmarks—leather, gold, studs—it’s hard to imagine anyone else in this outfit and yet, year after year, countless Kate Moss acolytes (complimentary) try.

Leather Moto Jacket
COS
Leather Moto Jacket

Zara X Kate Moss Metallic Thread Dress Size M 1758/205
Zara
Zara X Kate Moss Metallic Thread Dress Size M

Kalispera Small Fringed Leather Bucket Bag
Etro
Kalispera Small Fringed Leather Bucket Bag

Hunter Original Tall, Women’s Unlined Long-Shaft Boots,black,6 Uk (39 Eu)
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall, Women’s Unlined Long-Shaft Boots,black,6 Uk (39 Eu)

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Kate Moss on the first day of the Glastonbury 2005

(Image credit: MJ Kim / Staff via Getty Images)

2005 was a legend-cementing year for Kate Moss as this outfit—from the first day of the festival—proves. For years, rumours swirled that the model was wearing a pair of (then-boyfriend) Pete Doherty’s boxers, but she recently told Vogue that they were, in fact, Alexander McQueen hot pants, natch.

RIXO ⋆, Norah - Black
RIXO ⋆
Norah - Black

Fruity Booty Lucky Stripe Shorties
Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty Lucky Stripe Shorties

Lillie Studded Leather Belt
Lillie Studded Leather Belt

Hunter Original Tall, Women’s Unlined Long-Shaft Boots,black,6 Uk (39 Eu)
Hunter
Hunter Original Tall, Women’s Unlined Long-Shaft Boots,black,6 Uk (39 Eu)

Mini Black Leather Studded Chihuahua Bucket Bag
BIMBA Y LOLA
Mini Black Leather Studded Chihuahua Bucket Bag

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss walk backstage at the Other Stage in 2007

(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Stringer via Getty Images)

The year was 2007: The Who, The Arctic Monkeys and The Killers played, and Kate Moss and Pete Doherty were the generation’s Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg. Looking every inch the supermodel rockstar girlfriend, she paired vinyl skinny pants and a batwing blouse with heeled boots, naturally.

Asymmetric Drape Knitted Top in Black
Reiss
Asymmetric Drape Knitted Top in Black

High-Rise Slim Vinyl Pants
Victoria Beckham
High-Rise Slim Vinyl Pants

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Kate Moss strolling around The Glastonbury Festival 2003

(Image credit: Jon Furniss / Contributor via Getty Images)

It’s not all black leather and studs, as this 2003 outfit proves. Enter ballet slipper pink and the most inventive use of a bandana since Carrie inexplicably turned her Hermès scarf into an arm cuff.

Sleeveless Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Mini Dress

Asos Design Anais Fringe Ankle Boots in Black Suede
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Anais Fringe Ankle Boots in Black Suede

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Kate Moss on day 3 of Glastonbury 2013

(Image credit: Mark Boland / Contributor VIA Getty Images)

Another Glastonbury, another outing for these heeled knee boots.

Faux Shearling Biker Jacket
bershka
Faux Shearling Biker Jacket

Leather Kitten Heel Boots in Black
Reiss
Leather Kitten Heel Boots in Black

Kate Moss Glastonbury outfits

Kate Moss walks across the Leftfield Stage on her way to watch her then-boyfriend Pete Doherty and his band Babyshambles perform, on the second day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005

(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Stringer via Getty Images)

Simply iconic.

Lack of Color Special Rancher Hat
Free People
Lack of Color Special Rancher Hat

Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

Crochet Top
Ganni
Crochet Waistcoat

Topshop Slouchy Scoop Neck Vest in Black
Topshop
Topshop Slouchy Scoop Neck Vest in Black

Leather Heart Studded Belt
ZARA
Leather Heart Studded Belt

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

