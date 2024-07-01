All the best outfits from Glastonbury 2024 - and where to buy them
The festival might be over, but the fashion lives forever.
Festival season is in full swing, and with it, festival fashion. From Kate Moss’ many iconic festival fits (the boxer shorts! that gold dress!) to Alexa Chung’s seemingly never-ending assortment of prairie dresses and waxed jackets (the It Girl fittingly picked Worthy Farm to preview her upcoming collaboration with Barbour, which launches this autumn), Glastonbury has become as synonymous with fashion as it has with music (don't come at me, music journos).
Here, we round up some of the best celebrity looks so far from Glastonbury 2024.
Alexa Chung
Maya Jama and Stormzy
Grace Carter
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Saffron Hocking
Lila Moss
Sienna Miller
Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
