All the best outfits from Glastonbury 2024 - and where to buy them

Festival season is in full swing, and with it, festival fashion. From Kate Moss’ many iconic festival fits (the boxer shorts! that gold dress!) to Alexa Chung’s seemingly never-ending assortment of prairie dresses and waxed jackets (the It Girl fittingly picked Worthy Farm to preview her upcoming collaboration with Barbour, which launches this autumn), Glastonbury has become as synonymous with fashion as it has with music (don't come at me, music journos).

Here, we round up some of the best celebrity looks so far from Glastonbury 2024.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Barbour Gail Knitted Cardigan and Liam Wax Jacket from her long-awaited AW24 collection with the British brand (Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

Maya Jama and Stormzy

Maya Jama wearing Christian Dior and Stormzy wearing Valentino at Glastonbury 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Carter

Grace Carter at Glastonbury 2024 wearing a Barbour Black Bedale Waxed Jacket and Barbour Bede Wellies, (Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Glastonbury 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saffron Hocking

Lila Moss

Lila Moss at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Rat & Boa Eboni Top and Eboni Skirt (Image credit: Rat & Boa)

Sienna Miller

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy at Glastonbury 2024 wearing SOREL Out N About boots (Image credit: Getty Images)