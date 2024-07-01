All the best outfits from Glastonbury 2024 - and where to buy them

The festival might be over, but the fashion lives forever.

All the best outfits from Glastonbury 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published

Festival season is in full swing, and with it, festival fashion. From Kate Moss’ many iconic festival fits (the boxer shorts! that gold dress!) to Alexa Chung’s seemingly never-ending assortment of prairie dresses and waxed jackets (the It Girl fittingly picked Worthy Farm to preview her upcoming collaboration with Barbour, which launches this autumn), Glastonbury has become as synonymous with fashion as it has with music (don't come at me, music journos).

Here, we round up some of the best celebrity looks so far from Glastonbury 2024.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2024

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Barbour Gail Knitted Cardigan and Liam Wax Jacket from her long-awaited AW24 collection with the British brand

(Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

House of CB Tallulah Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
House of CB Tallulah Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Midi Dress

Cos Leather Riding Boots
Cos Leather Riding Boots

Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket in Black
Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket in Black

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cardigan With Logo in Yellow
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cardigan With Logo in Yellow

Maya Jama and Stormzy

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Stormzy and Maya Jama watch D-Block Europe perform during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Maya Jama wearing Christian Dior and Stormzy wearing Valentino at Glastonbury 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Hooded Anorak White and Navy Blue Technical Taffeta Jacquard with Plan de Paris Motif
Dior Plan de Paris Hooded Anorak

Dior Plan de Paris Skort
Dior Plan de Paris Skort

Black wraparound sunglasses
Black wraparound sunglasses

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau | Onyx
Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau | Onyx

Grace Carter

Grace Carter at Glastonbury 2024

Grace Carter at Glastonbury 2024 wearing a Barbour Black Bedale Waxed Jacket and Barbour Bede Wellies,

(Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

Flounce Detail Plisse Blouse
Flounce Detail Plisse Blouse

Plisse Flounce Detail Maxi Skirt
Plisse Flounce Detail Maxi Skirt

Barbour Sl Bedale Jacket - White Label
Barbour Sl Bedale Jacket - White Label

Barbour Bede Wellington Boots in Navy
Barbour Bede Wellington Boots in Navy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Glastonbury 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rib Fitted Tank Top
Rib Fitted Tank Top

Asos Design Curve Waist and Hip Jeans Western Belt in Black
Asos Design Curve Waist and Hip Jeans Western Belt in Black

Black Nan Faux-Leather Maxi Skirt
Black Nan Faux-Leather Maxi Skirt

Black Biker Tall Boots
Black Biker Tall Boots

Saffron Hocking

Saffron Hocking at Glastonbury 2024

Saffron Hocking at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Barbour Heritage + Utility Spay Waxed Jacket, Barbour Re-Loved Bucket Hat and Barbour Wilton Wellies, Missoma Mixed Pearl Statement Beaded Necklace and Missoma Dome Medium Hoop Earrings

(Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

Barbour Utility Spey Wax Jacket
Barbour Utility Spey Wax Jacket

Barbour Olivia Bucket Hat
Barbour Olivia Bucket Hat

Mixed Pearl Statement Beaded Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Mixed Pearl Statement Beaded Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl

Savi X Missoma Dome Small 18ct Recycled Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling-Silver Huggie Earrings
Savi X Missoma Dome Small 18ct Recycled Yellow Gold-Plated Vermeil Sterling-Silver Huggie Earrings

Lila Moss

Lila Moss at Glastonbury 2024

Lila Moss at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Rat & Boa Eboni Top and Eboni Skirt

(Image credit: Rat & Boa)

Rat & Boa Eboni Top
Rat & Boa Eboni Top

Rat & Boa Eboni Skirt
Rat & Boa Eboni Skirt

Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Saint Lauren Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Dune Totoe Leather Biker Boots
Dune Totoe Leather Biker Boots

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2024

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2024 wearing Barbour’s Check Charlene Showerproof jacket and Barbour Wilton Wellington Boots and Missoma Chubby Large Hoop Earrings 

(Image credit: Barbour, photographer: Dave Benett)

Folk Pebble Jacket
Folk Pebble Jacket

To the Sky Parachute Trousers
To the Sky Parachute Trousers

Barbour Wilton Wellingtons
Barbour Wilton Wellingtons

Chubby Large Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma Chubby Large Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy attend day one of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy at Glastonbury 2024 wearing SOREL Out N About boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ro&zo Metallic Wrap Cardigan
Ro&zo Metallic Wrap Cardigan

Short Ruffled Skirt
Short Ruffled Skirt

SOREL Out 'N About boots
SOREL Out 'N About boots

Monki Small Rectangle Sunglasses in Black
Monki Small Rectangle Sunglasses in Black

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

