Introducing the must have dress of summer 2024, the crochet maxi

If there are two things that go hand in hand, it’s the crochet trend and summer dressing. The woven fabric takes centre stage in our wardrobes as soon as the sun starts shining, working its way effortlessly into our holiday wardrobes, festival fits and beachside styles. But, while crochet undoubtedly comes in many forms, from comfy woven co-ords to cute crochet bags, this season there’s one crochet piece that I've spotted more than all others and I’m declaring it the dress of summer 2024. Introducing the crochet maxi dress.

When you look back at the trends that have taken hold this year, it’s no surprise that floor grazing crochet styles have become the go-to. We first started talking about the rise of the maxi trend back in April, while maxi dresses and skirts in all fabrics re-entered our wardrobes earlier this year too. So, of course, the crochet dress had to hit floor grazing lengths this year, giving the summer staple a fresh and ultimately chic feel.

If you’re wondering what style of crochet maxi dress to opt for, this year there really are no rules (aside from the length that is). Hyper bright styles are of course making an appearance as well as more muted neutral colourways too. Prints are also an option with stripes and florals making the perfect pairing for hot, sunny days.

And, if you’re wondering what to wear under your crochet maxi dress, the options are just as varied. Of course these styles make the ideal beach cover ups, perfect for throwing on over your bikini or swimsuit, however they aren’t just for posing poolside. These styles demand to be seen so don’t be afraid to pair with seamless underwear and wear out in the evening too. If you need more advice, we’ve got a whole guide on the best underwear solutions for summer dressing, so head this way and see for yourself.

And, if you’re here for the dresses, simply keep scrolling to see the best crochet maxi dresses online now.

Shop the best crochet maxi dresses

Mango long sleeve crochet maxi dress in orange £60 a ASOS

Leslie Amon Treasure Cherry crochet maxi dress £480 at Harvey Nichols

Monday Swimwear Catania V-neck crochet maxi dress £175 at Selfridges

Amy Lynn Cici Halter-Neck Floral Crochet Maxi Dress £79 at Amy Lynn