Linen Co-Ords Are the Only Thing the Fashion Set Are Wearing This Summer—These Are the 14 Chicest Pairs
Warm weather dressing made simple
Judging by the spates of linen co-ords cropping up at the moment, I'm not the only one who's on the hunt for a fresh summer wardrobe staple. The fashion crowd have cemented the simple set as one of the most enduring outfit options for the season, and I'm already sold.
Natural, breathable fabrics should be top priority when the sun makes an appearance—no synthetic fibres over here. Moisture-wicking, lightweight and airy, linen in particular keeps you cool in all climates. There are few things more frustrating than battling with your wardrobe on a sticky summer day, and style points aren't always an inevitability when there's 30 degree weather to contend with. That's exactly where one of these co-ords comes in.
Shades of beige and masculine silhouettes are some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but they're also incredibly easy to style in relaxed linen fabrications. Boxy Bermuda shorts and a loose shirt can be made instantly more elegant with the right summer sandals, and neutral hues are a dream to work into your capsule wardrobe.
More practical than a jumpsuit and offering more versatility than a dress, a co-ord set will be one of your hardest working purchases of the year. Whether you prefer midi skirts, tailored trousers or Bardot silhouettes, there's one for you.
Shop this season's best linen co-ords
This set epitomises versatility—dress up with heels for a summer wedding or pair with flip flops on holiday.
Linen tailored trousers like these will take you pretty much anywhere this season.
The Topshop x Bradley Baumkirchner collab just screams summer, and this shirt is ideal for keeping the sun off your shoulders when poolside.
Waistcoats have been all the rage for the last couple of years, and the trend is going nowhere in 2025.
If you don't already have a white maxi skirt in your summer wardrobe, I can think of few better pieces to invest in.
I love Sleeper's whimsical designs that are made from a light yet durable linen blend.
Get the comfort of pyjamas without sacrificing on style.
If you're after a holiday co-ord, this scarf top can be paired with pretty much any bottoms for an instantly tropical feel.
A breathable, oversized shirt is all I want to wear when temperatures jump up.
I love the loose cut of these high waisted shorts that allow plenty of movement.
If you want your linen to look a little more formal, these black and white stripes are the answer.
Complete the look with the trousers that come in several different leg lengths.
Love polka dot dresses but want something you can wear in different ways? This is the linen co-ord for you.
I'll be slipping these over my swimming costume and dressing up with kitten heels for the evenings.
The flared hem gives this chic loose tunic a little more structure.
This skirt will look just as good with a white tee as it does with the matching vest.
I can't get enough of the contrasting textures in this co-ord.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
