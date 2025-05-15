Linen Co-Ords Are the Only Thing the Fashion Set Are Wearing This Summer—These Are the 14 Chicest Pairs

Warm weather dressing made simple

composite of three influencers wearing summery linen co-ord outfits
(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja, @lisonseb)
Judging by the spates of linen co-ords cropping up at the moment, I'm not the only one who's on the hunt for a fresh summer wardrobe staple. The fashion crowd have cemented the simple set as one of the most enduring outfit options for the season, and I'm already sold.

Natural, breathable fabrics should be top priority when the sun makes an appearance—no synthetic fibres over here. Moisture-wicking, lightweight and airy, linen in particular keeps you cool in all climates. There are few things more frustrating than battling with your wardrobe on a sticky summer day, and style points aren't always an inevitability when there's 30 degree weather to contend with. That's exactly where one of these co-ords comes in.

Shades of beige and masculine silhouettes are some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but they're also incredibly easy to style in relaxed linen fabrications. Boxy Bermuda shorts and a loose shirt can be made instantly more elegant with the right summer sandals, and neutral hues are a dream to work into your capsule wardrobe.

More practical than a jumpsuit and offering more versatility than a dress, a co-ord set will be one of your hardest working purchases of the year. Whether you prefer midi skirts, tailored trousers or Bardot silhouettes, there's one for you.

Shop this season's best linen co-ords

Boe Strapless Gathered Shirred Linen Tunic
FAITHFULL
Boe Strapless Linen Tunic

This set epitomises versatility—dress up with heels for a summer wedding or pair with flip flops on holiday.

Lulea Linen Pants
FAITHFULL
Lulea Linen Pants

Linen tailored trousers like these will take you pretty much anywhere this season.

Tie-Back Linen Top
COS
Tie-Back Linen Top

Staying cool and looking smart is no mean feat, but this top has managed it.

Linen Culottes
COS
Linen Culottes

Pair with the matching culottes for coverage and breathability.

TOPSHOP,

TOPSHOP
Linen Resort Shirt

The Topshop x Bradley Baumkirchner collab just screams summer, and this shirt is ideal for keeping the sun off your shoulders when poolside.

TOPSHOP, High Rise Linen Short
TOPSHOP
High Rise Linen Short

The perfect throw-on shorts with a unique take on classic stripes.

Emma Round-Neck Linen Waistcoat
POSSE
Emma Round-Neck Linen Waistcoat

Waistcoats have been all the rage for the last couple of years, and the trend is going nowhere in 2025.

Emma Mid-Rise Linen Maxi Skirt
POSSE
Emma Mid-Rise Linen Maxi Skirt

If you don't already have a white maxi skirt in your summer wardrobe, I can think of few better pieces to invest in.

Puff Linen Lounge Shirt in Red Vichy
SLEEPER
Puff Linen Lounge Shirt in Red Vichy

I love Sleeper's whimsical designs that are made from a light yet durable linen blend.

Puff Linen Lounge Pants in Red Vichy
SLEEPER
Puff Linen Lounge Pants in Red Vichy

Get the comfort of pyjamas without sacrificing on style.

The Ida Scarf Top in Klein Blue
arkitaip
The Ida Scarf Top

If you're after a holiday co-ord, this scarf top can be paired with pretty much any bottoms for an instantly tropical feel.

The Nina Pleated Shorts in Klein Blue
arkitaip
The Nina Pleated Shorts

And the matching shorts are equally as versatile.

Dissh, Nala Natural Linen Resort Shirt
Dissh
Nala Natural Linen Resort Shirt

A breathable, oversized shirt is all I want to wear when temperatures jump up.

Dissh, Alondra Natural Linen Short
Dissh
Alondra Natural Linen Short

I love the loose cut of these high waisted shorts that allow plenty of movement.

Navy Striped Linen Halter Top
Mint Velvet
Navy Striped Linen Halter Top

If you want your linen to look a little more formal, these black and white stripes are the answer.

Navy Linen Striped Wide Trousers
Mint Velvet
Navy Linen Trousers

Complete the look with the trousers that come in several different leg lengths.

Asymmetric Linen Blend Cape Kimono
ZARA
Asymmetric Linen Blend Cape

This is the set I'll be wearing on the beach all summer.

Linen Blend Palazzo Trousers
ZARA
Linen Blend Palazzo Trousers

And this shade of pink is exactly what a seasonal wardrobe needs.

Sasha Linen Top
Reformation
Sasha Linen Top

Love polka dot dresses but want something you can wear in different ways? This is the linen co-ord for you.

Veranda Linen Skirt
Reformation
Veranda Linen Skirt

How sweet is this classic mini?

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Wear as an over shirt or tuck into the matching trousers for the office.

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

I'll be slipping these over my swimming costume and dressing up with kitten heels for the evenings.

Rise&Fall, Future-Linen Wide-Leg Trouser
Rise&Fall
Future-Linen V Neck Tunic Top

The flared hem gives this chic loose tunic a little more structure.

Rise&Fall, Future-Linen Wide-Leg Trouser
Rise&Fall
Future-Linen Trouser

Ditch your suit trousers for this linen cut.

Floral Leisure Vests
Urban Revivo
Floral Leisure Vest

Heading to a festival? This is the linen blend co-ord for you.

Floral Mini A-Line Skirts
Urban Revivo
Floral Mini A-Line Skirt

This skirt will look just as good with a white tee as it does with the matching vest.

Pimienta Madera Cropped Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Embroidered Linen Top
AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA
Pimienta Madera Linen Top

I can't get enough of the contrasting textures in this co-ord.

Romy Madera Embroidered Linen Shorts
AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA
Romy Madera Linen Shorts

These shorts show just how to do florals right.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

