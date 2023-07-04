Beachwear has been levelled up this season, thanks to this fun new trend

Throughout the summer months, there is one thing we all look forward to, and that is summer holidays. Whether you have plans to venture abroad or are looking to stay in the UK, time spent by the beach or at the pool can be both restful and restorative.

Of course, with summer holiday plans comes the idea of holiday packing and if you're looking to invest in some new swimwear this season there is one defining trend that has emerged for 2023.

From contemporary labels to designer brands, this summer labels are moving beyond the simple, traditional bikini set to create entire swim outfits complete with matching shorts and skirts.

While the concept of a bikini with a matching skirt might have you conjuring up images of yourself as a pre-teen, let me reassure you, the swim skirts and shorts of 2023 are far cooler than anything you would have worn in your youth.

These additions have been created to help you put together veritable summer *looks*, worthy of turning your swimsuits into outfits in and of themselves.

Cool-girl swim label, Triangl, has invested heavily in the trend this summer, creating matching skirts and shorts for pretty much every swimwear pattern they have on offer. While TJ Swim has done the same, designing shorts in every shade it has its swimwear in.

Fruity Booty has been playing into the trend for a few seasons now. Last year, the brand launched its first swimwear collection, which included cute gingham bikini sets and accompanying shorts in the same pattern.

The offering was an instant hit, seen on the likes of both Addison Rae and Kendall Jenner. This season, the brand is back with bikini and swim short sets, and has also added matching skirts into its range.

It's clear. This summer is the summer of the swimsuit set, so keep scrolling to shop my favourite options below.

