The best linen shirts to invest in for summer

There is no denying that linen shirts are an absolute summer essential. The style is timeless, classic and will certainly keep you cool during the warmer months. Not to mention, a linen shirt can be endlessly versatile. The same item that can be worn to work alongside your favourite jeans (opens in new tab) and sneakers (opens in new tab), can also be worn at the beach as a cover-up for your favourite bikini or swimsuit (opens in new tab). Now, there are not many items that can do that!

Linen is a particularly popular fabric during the spring and summer months, due to the fact that it is a natural fibre and also happens to be highly breathable. Also, the fabric doesn't tend to retain heat, meaning it will keep you cooler than many of its counterparts.

(Image credit: Getty)

How do I care for my linen? If you're planning to invest in a linen shirt, it's important to understand the best way to care for it, in order to preserve its longevity. According to the experts, when machine washing, it's best to wash the item on a gentle wash at no higher than 30°C. Once the cycle is finished, lay it flat to dry.

When it comes to investing in a linen shirt, you can rest assured, it is definitely the kind of item you will wear for years to come. The staple completely transcends trends (opens in new tab) and will always maintain its relevance, making it the ultimate investment purchase.

Need a little extra proof? Whether it be a 1970s, Jane Birkin styling a linen shirt alongside wide-leg jeans and a basket bag (opens in new tab), or a current-day Zoë Kravitz wearing the staple over a slip dress with ballet flats, stylish women have been championing the item for decades. And they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

From contemporary brands to high-street labels, so many designers have created tailored linen shirts, just in time for this Spring/Summer season (opens in new tab). If you're looking to understand the best ones to invest in, we have done the hard yards for you and tracked down a few 100% linen options, taking into account varying price points.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best linen shirts to invest in now.

Shop the best linen shirts for spring and summer: