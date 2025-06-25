These 7 Under-the-Radar Summer Fashion Brands are Too Good to Gatekeep

Ah, summer—the perfect time to lean into bright, bold colours, breezy fabrics, and perhaps even a slightly higher hemline... But few things dampen that sun-soaked sartorial mood faster than stepping out in your chic new outfit only to spot two (or five) others wearing the exact same thing. Such is the downfall of investing in much-loved labels.

So, allow me to introduce seven small—but seriously exciting—fashion brands crafting standout summer collections. Not gatekeeping comes with the job description, after all.

For jewellery lovers, look to Éliou for statement-making pieces you won’t spot on everyone else. In the market for swimwear? Akoia Swim should be your first port of call—each piece is handmade, adding to its charm. And if you're searching for holiday-ready pieces that are as cool as they are conversation-starting, Leslie Amon delivers. The brand recently collaborated with London boutique Koibird on a capsule collection that’s worthy of any summer style moodboard—and it's available in-store only, which only adds to the appeal.

And of course, I didn’t stop there. Scroll on for my full list of the best small, under-the-radar fashion brands to shop this summer. You can thank me later.

The Best Small Brands To Shop This Summer

Éliou

(Image credit: éliou)

Miami-based brand Éliou is best known for its statement jewellery—Harry Styles even wore a few pieces in his Golden music video. Think shell pendants strung on leather cords, sculptural spiral earrings, and vibrant beaded necklaces. But its ready-to-wear shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Crafted from natural fabrics, the collection features crochet co-ords, floor-skimming dresses, and delicately detailed shirts that channel the same playful spirit as its accessories. A small selection of the brand’s jewellery is available at Harvey Nichols and Net-a-Porter, while the full collection (including ready-to-wear) can be shopped via Éliou’s website—just be mindful of international shipping costs.

Leslie Amon

(Image credit: Leslie Amon)

After struggling to find the perfect swimwear, Leslie Amon launched her namesake label in 2017—and it’s since become the secret behind many a fashion editor’s holiday wardrobe. Drawing on her Swiss and Egyptian heritage, Amon's brand delivers sequinned dresses, printed bikinis, and eye-catching maxi skirts, all with a playful twist (fruit-embroidered skirt, anyone?). Harvey Nichols and Revolve carry a strong edit, but London-based boutique Koibird is another go-to—just note, you’ll have to visit the store to shop.

Alémais

(Image credit: Alémais)

You may have already come across Alémais—Marie Claire’s fashion editor Clementina Jackson recently attended the brand’s resort show in Morocco and couldn’t stop singing its praises. But on the off chance it’s slipped under your radar, allow me to reintroduce it. Based in Australia, the label is known for its artful use of print and pattern (all designed by artists and craftspeople) and commitment to natural fabrics. It’s the go-to for injecting personality into your summer wardrobe. Net-a-Porter currently has the most extensive edit to shop now.

Anna Kosturova

(Image credit: Anna Kosturova)

Leaning into a boho aesthetic with strong vintage influences, Canadian-based designer Anna Kosturova is the name to know for beach cover-ups and colourful crochet co-ords. Each piece is handmade by artisans around the world using natural fabrics like cotton and silk. The result? Designs that are as fun as they are timeless. For the best selection, head to MyTheresa.

Simon Miller

(Image credit: Simon Miller)

Playful prints are the foundation of Simon Miller’s designs—think candy-coloured stripes, bold zebra patterns and even bright bananas. But don’t be fooled by the fun factor. Creative director Chelsea Hansford cleverly channels them into more formal silhouettes, from structured shirts to tailored trousers and dresses that wouldn’t look out of place in a wedding guest edit. The brand’s own site has the widest selection, but shopping via Farfetch will save you on shipping fees.

Akoia Swim

(Image credit: Akoia Swim)

Founded just over ten years ago by three Bali-born 14-year-old friends (yes, you read that right), Akoia Swim remains one of the fashion industry’s best-kept secrets. At its core is a mission to produce sustainable swimwear, handmade by local artisans in Bali using 100% cotton. Alongside colourful bikinis and swimsuits, you’ll also find dresses, trousers and tops that all embody that effortless beachy vibe. Right now, the only place to shop the brand is on the Akoia Swim website.

Sixxta

(Image credit: Sixxta)

If you’ve spied vibrant printed denim, shorts or co-ords on your favourite European influencers lately, there’s a strong chance they’re from Sixxta. Designed, made and shipped from Colombia, the brand is fast becoming one of the most sought-after labels for lovers of bright, bold fashion. Each piece is produced in small runs too, which means the most popular styles can be tricky to get your hands on—just like any truly beloved brand. For now, you’ll need to shop directly via the Sixxta website, but if you spot something you love, don’t hang around—it won’t stay in stock for long.