Andrea's It List: Outfit Elevating Accessories For This Christmas and Beyond
6 outfit add-ons guaranteed to make any outfit pop
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
This season, I will be mainly wearing black. When I have multiple events to plan for, my go-to is a elegant black dress, well tailored tux or stylish jumpsuit, which I can style in multiple ways for different parties. I rely on a tight capsule of accessories to the talking. Adding a bold gold cuff, metallic shoe or white fake fur stole as a finishing touch can totally elevate your overall look. This week, I'm rounding up a few statement pieces I love.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
This opulent Bottega Veneta clutch featuring the signature intrecciato weave combines elegance with practicality. Beautiful enough for the fanciest black tie dinner but roomy enough to carry your full makeup kit and valuables in case you’re coming from the office.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
'Tis the season to browse Christmas gift guides for the special people in your life (or creating a wish list of gifts you'd love to see under the tree for yourself). It is in this spirit that I bring you the ultimate inspiration - The Marie Claire best jewellery guide . The comprehensive edit features the best gifts curated by Clementina Jackson, our jewellery obsessed fashion editor. The round up is neatly curated by price and style - from 'minimalist' to 'cool girl' and includes these Lucy Pave knot earrings by Missoma - currently half price -to luxury investment pieces like these 14 carat hoops by Lucy Delius ones from Liberty.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite