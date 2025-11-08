Andrea's It List: Boots For Every Occasion

Marks and Spencer is having a moment. A few weeks after launching a sell-out collaboration with Bella Freud , their limited edition capsule - M&S x 16Arlington has fashion editors raving again. Speaking of the collaboration, 16Arlington founder Marco Capaldo said: “We believe in designing pieces that feel bold, brave, and unafraid to take up space. This collaboration has allowed us to explore our signatures in a new way.”

Our fashion director put the collection to test and picked out her key pieces to shop here including this beautiful high neck sequin body con dress in silver.