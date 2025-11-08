Andrea's It List: Boots For Every Occasion
6 key styles that are worth the money
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
Nothing says winter like stepping into my favorite pair of sturdy boots on a cold blustery morning. From my treasured cowboys, which have seen me through 6 winters and many a festival, to my favourite pair of Isabel Marant ankle boots - bought 10 years ago and re-soled and heeled more times than I can remember but as stylish as ever. Great boots don't come cheap so invest in a pair you really love that are built to last. I've rounded up 6 key styles that are worth the money.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
The Rosabel boot by Jimmy Choo is another year-round classic you can wear with bare legs and denim shorts for summer festivals and with tights and midi dresses right through winter too. Beautifully crafted from italian leather and embellished with a pull tab and front latch, these boots are one of my ultimate statement pieces.
While I love a pair of classic mid length Cowboy boots, I prefer a more versatile style that treads the line between the classic western and the Chelsea. These perfectly designed block heels from Dune bear a striking resemblance to the sell out Isabel Marant versions and are an excellent price.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Marks and Spencer is having a moment. A few weeks after launching a sell-out collaboration with Bella Freud, their limited edition capsule - M&S x 16Arlington has fashion editors raving again. Speaking of the collaboration, 16Arlington founder Marco Capaldo said: “We believe in designing pieces that feel bold, brave, and unafraid to take up space. This collaboration has allowed us to explore our signatures in a new way.”
Our fashion director put the collection to test and picked out her key pieces to shop here including this beautiful high neck sequin body con dress in silver.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite