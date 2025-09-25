All the Highlights You Need to Know From the First Two Days of Milan Fashion Week

London Fashion Week may have only just come to a close, but the industry has already moved onto Milan, where the Spring/Summer 2026 shows are now underway. Always the most glitzy and glamorous of the 'big four' fashion cities, the Italian capital is bursting with energy right now; the schedule packed with countless major shows, buzzy presentations and hyper-exclusive evening events—not to mention a few hotly anticipated designer debuts to boot.

Luckily, the Marie Claire fashion team is on the ground, bringing you all the stand-out moments, fashion trends, celebrity sightings and talking points of the season. Make sure you check back daily for your Fashion Week fix.

Milan Fashion Week SS26: Day Two Highlights

Etro's Dark Bohemia

(Image credit: courtesy etro)

Etro is known for bohemian elegance, something that creative director Marco De Vincenzo has really honed for the past three years—while simultaneously injecting the brand with a buzzy new energy. This season, he called on Neapolitan singer La Niña to provide a "tense, ritualistic" live soundtrack for the SS26 show, that featured clashing prints, beaded tassels, patchwork leathers, embroidered denim, sequins and suede aplenty. The aesthetic had a decidedly dark romantic edge, and clothes flowed freely—designed to be moved in, and sure to shimmy their way into many a glamorous party come summer.

Missoni From Office to Beach

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Autumn/Winter 2025 was Alberto Caliri’s first collection for Missoni, and marked a major shift away from what the previous creative director had been doing, with a more muted colour palette and focus on outerwear. But for Spring/Summer 2026, it feels like the designer really found his feet. Few brands are as synonymous with summer as Missoni, but Caliri cleverly moved the brand on—and while the usual beachwear favourites and sequins still featured, the overall aesthetic was decidedly more grown-up. Think: knitted twinsets broken up with canvas jackets and shorts, 80s-inspired jackets, crisp striped shirts and oversize blazers, as though models had just left the office, thrown their towels into an oversized tote, and grabbed their handbags to head straight to the beach club.

Fendi's Futuristic Summer Wardrobe

(Image credit: courtesy fendi)

Fendi's SS26 show was all about colour, from the pixelated set designed by Marc Newson to the looks that came down the catwalk. The palette was striking, varied, at-times surprising (pink and red, hello!), and endlessly joy-sparking—much like the casting itself, that included models Paloma Elsesser, Natasha Poly, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Adwoa Aboah, Mariacarla Boscono and Karen Elson. Florals also featured throughout, but in ways that felt fabulously fresh: printed across iridescent layers, cut out of leather pieces, forming the lace for skirts and dresses, embroidered onto bags, hanging off them as charms, and even incorporated into furs. As the show notes so aptly described it, this is a vision of "a future summer, seen through a fantastical Fendi lens."

Milan Fashion Week SS26: Day One Highlights

Gucci's Star-Studded Screening

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The hottest ticket of Milan Fashion Week day one was undoubtedly Gucci—despite the fashion house not actually staging a runway show. Instead, creative director Demna unveiled a first taste of his vision for the brand in film form and hosted a star-studded premiere for the occasion, that was attended by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams and Lila Moss.

Created by Oscar winner Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, the short is entitled The Tiger, and stars Demi Moore, Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner, Elliot Page and more big names, who make up the members of an alternative-reality Gucci family. Of course, they're all wearing looks from Demna's new, aptly named 'La Famiglia' collection, that was unexpectedly announced on Instagram a day prior, and that, even more surprisingly, will be available to purchase from 25th September.

Discreet Chic at Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: courtesy alberta ferretti)

This was Lorenzo Serafini's sophomore collection as creative director of Alberta Ferretti, and proof that he is the man to lead the brand firmly into the future. For Spring/Summer 2026, he was inspired by the idea of a "progressive hostess": described in the show notes as "a woman who gatekeeps her lifestyle in order to live beyond scrutiny", and who "favours discretion over exposure, and intimacy over exhibition." So, in short, someone who knows that privacy is the ultimate luxury, and eschews the constantly-online, peacock-y mode of today.

The resulting collection? Quietly beautiful, elegantly floaty, neutrals-focussed clothing that chic, wealthy women will actually want to wear. Draped and pleated dresses were reminiscent of classical Greek statuary, and the tailoring similarly soft and flowy, while a pop of fun came in the form of leopard prints, metallics, blood-red and cobalt-blue bags, as well as the odd, subtly sensual flash of skin.

Diesel's Egg Hunt

(Image credit: courtesy diesel)

Diesel kick-started Milan Fashion Week with a static pop-up installation in the heart of the city, that saw models posing inside Perspex eggs. A more intimate way of presenting its new collection compared with a traditional show format, guests could get up-close and personal with each look. Think: lime green and purple denims, spray-paint-style fabrics with a cracked finish, and ditsy florals alongside tailored jackets, pencil skirts and grown-up accessories. The public was invited to take part afterwards, too, embarking on an immersive 'egg hunt' around town to experience the collection for themselves.