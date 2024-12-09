I don’t know about you but I feel like my diary is jam packed with Christmas events this year - much more so than usual. And, while I hate to complain about being lucky enough to be heading to Christmas parties, friendsmas dinners and of course, the big day itself, coming up with ample festive season looks for all said events does take its toll, especially on my bank balance.

That’s why, this year, I’ve set myself the task of hunting out the best affordable party wear options, so I can get decked out in seriously good party looks without them eating into my equally as important night out funds. Thankfully, the high street has delivered, with some incredible party pieces that look much more expensive than they are, but surprisingly, all cost under £100.

And, because I’m sure I’m not the only one who wants to save a little extra spending money this season, I thought why share them with you as well. From suitably sparkly sequin pieces to high-shine metallics and luxe velvet finishes, these affordable party wear pieces will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to planning your next party outfit. Plus, I’ve also found the perfect finishing touches, from heels to party bags, so you can look party ready from top-to-toe and still splurge on that extra bottle of prosecco.

Shop the best affordable partywear

If you need a break from dresses, a trouser suit is the chicest of options.

Mango Crystal slingback heeled shoe £49.99 at Mango I promise, you'll get so much wear out of these black mules they'll practically pay for themselves.

M&S Sequin Square Neck Midi Slip Dress £59 at M&S M&S' new in section is filled with seriously great partywear including this sequin slip dress.

Zara Sparkly Midi Dress £49.99 at Zara Big on impact without feeling OTT thanks to the muted colour palette, this black sequin party dress is oh-so-elegant.

Channel the Christmas decorations in this tinsel inspired co-ord from next.

H&M Tulle Skirt Bandeau Dress £84.99 at H&M This dress has already sold out once so add it to your basket ASAP to ensure you don't miss out again.

Charles & Keith Crystal-Embellished Two-Way Bag £89 at Charles & Keith If you want to refresh the party pieces you already have, a sparkly bag is the perfect finishing touch.

Reserved Oversize faux fur coat £99.99 at Reserved Shaggy coats are everywhere right now and this cream style will look incredible with all your party looks.

Monsoon Sia Sequin Midi Skirt Silver £45 (Was £75) at Monsoon Pair this sequin skirt with bodysuits, shirts and blazers for maximum cost-per-wear.

Nobody's Child Red Velvet Fleur Mini Dress £75 at Nobody's Child The perfect affordable Christmas day dress does exist and I've found it.

Mint Velvet Grey Sequin Waistcoat £69 at Mint Velvet Give the waistcoat trend a party-approved spin by opting for this sequin style.

Karen Millen Denim Foiled Wide Leg Jeans £79 at Karen Millen I'm obsessed with balloon and barrel-leg jeans right now and I love this metallic update for party season.

Albaray Velvet and Lace Bandeau Dress £99 at Albaray Nobody will believe this dress cost you under £100 - that's how expensive it looks.