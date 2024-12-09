Trust me, you’ll be shocked when you see how incredible these 14 affordable partywear pieces are
The best affordable partywear for under £100
I don’t know about you but I feel like my diary is jam packed with Christmas events this year - much more so than usual. And, while I hate to complain about being lucky enough to be heading to Christmas parties, friendsmas dinners and of course, the big day itself, coming up with ample festive season looks for all said events does take its toll, especially on my bank balance.
That’s why, this year, I’ve set myself the task of hunting out the best affordable party wear options, so I can get decked out in seriously good party looks without them eating into my equally as important night out funds. Thankfully, the high street has delivered, with some incredible party pieces that look much more expensive than they are, but surprisingly, all cost under £100.
And, because I’m sure I’m not the only one who wants to save a little extra spending money this season, I thought why share them with you as well. From suitably sparkly sequin pieces to high-shine metallics and luxe velvet finishes, these affordable party wear pieces will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to planning your next party outfit. Plus, I’ve also found the perfect finishing touches, from heels to party bags, so you can look party ready from top-to-toe and still splurge on that extra bottle of prosecco.
Shop the best affordable partywear
If you need a break from dresses, a trouser suit is the chicest of options.
I promise, you'll get so much wear out of these black mules they'll practically pay for themselves.
M&S' new in section is filled with seriously great partywear including this sequin slip dress.
Big on impact without feeling OTT thanks to the muted colour palette, this black sequin party dress is oh-so-elegant.
Channel the Christmas decorations in this tinsel inspired co-ord from next.
This dress has already sold out once so add it to your basket ASAP to ensure you don't miss out again.
If you want to refresh the party pieces you already have, a sparkly bag is the perfect finishing touch.
Shaggy coats are everywhere right now and this cream style will look incredible with all your party looks.
Pair this sequin skirt with bodysuits, shirts and blazers for maximum cost-per-wear.
The perfect affordable Christmas day dress does exist and I've found it.
Give the waistcoat trend a party-approved spin by opting for this sequin style.
I'm obsessed with balloon and barrel-leg jeans right now and I love this metallic update for party season.
Nobody will believe this dress cost you under £100 - that's how expensive it looks.
Trust me, a great pair of statement earrings can completely transform any outfit.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
