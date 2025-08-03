I'm a Size 18 Fashion Writer and These are the 8 Best Dresses I've Found for Summer Events

Summer event season is officially in full swing, and with it comes the annual quest for the dress; something that shines at warm-weather weddings, turns heads at garden parties, and holds up in the heat too. But if, like me, you wear a size 18 or bigger, you'll know that finding occasionwear that fits beautifully and feels fashion-forward can be more complicated than it should be.

The reality? Size inclusivity remains inconsistent across the industry, with many brands still falling short of offering flattering, well-made, trend-conscious pieces beyond a size UK 16.

That said, I’m a firm believer in dressing for your body, not the number on the label. My mantra has always been to try on a range of sizes, and this summer alone, I found myself slipping into pieces ranging from a size 14 to a 20. Fit isn’t one-size-fits-all, and sometimes the perfect dress is hiding behind a tag that might not reflect your usual size.

A post shared by Stephanie Yeboah (@stephanieyeboah) A photo posted by on

So, with that in mind, I recently hit the shops to test this theory, trying on standout pieces across that full spectrum of sizes. And yes, there are gems out there that prove you don’t need to compromise.

In an ideal world, every brand would offer truly inclusive sizing that celebrates all body types. Until then, I’ve curated some of the season’s most stylish plus-size summer event dress finds, from the likes of Ganni, Issey Miyake, Rixo and Farm Rio—each one chic, versatile, and ready to carry you through every RSVP on your calendar. And I've included an honest review of each to help you find the perfect vibe and fit for you.

This season proves that while there’s still work to be done in the industry, brands are beginning to listen and design with more bodies in mind. The most important takeaway? Don’t be afraid to try on what excites you, regardless of the number on the label. Fashion is about joy, expression, and confidence; and every body deserves to feel like the main character when the event calls for a standout look.

The Best Plus-Size Summer Event Dresses

Ganni

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

This satin gathered dress from Ganni is the kind of piece that makes you feel instantly pulled together with zero effort. It comes in four different shades and features a round neckline with dainty tie details that let you adjust the fit to suit your mood (or bust). The satin fabric has a lovely glossy drape, and the subtle ruching along the bodice adds just enough shape without clinging too much—while a thigh-high slit brings a little drama.

I tried the dress on in a size 14, which was the largest available in the shop, even though I’m usually a UK 18. I was surprised—in the best way—by how well it worked. The satin has a gentle give, and the silhouette is more forgiving than it looks on the hanger. That said, the dress officially only goes up to a UK 16, which feels like a bit of a missed opportunity, as Ganni does generally offer more inclusive sizing in their casual wear.

It’s a beautiful piece, and I’d love to see Ganni offer it in more inclusive sizing so that even more people can experience how good it feels to wear something this effortless and flattering. I paired the dress with Ganni's Ganni's lace-up ballet flats , but you could also team it with a neutral pair of strappy heels and a pearl clutch bag.

GANNI White Satin Gathered Dress £375 at Ganni

Rixo x Billie Bhatia

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

Rixo’s latest collaboration with writer and podcast host Billie Bhatia is delivering major summer energy. The 16-piece collection is bursting with joyful, sunshine-ready prints, from floaty silk gowns to printed shorts, scarves, and ethereal silhouettes that practically beg for a garden party invite. But what really sets this collection apart is its inclusivity: with sizes running up to a UK 26, it’s one of the most size-inclusive offerings we’ve seen from a contemporary brand in a while.

I tried on the Niara gown, and it’s every bit as dreamy as it looks. Crafted from lightweight crinkled chiffon and cut on the bias, it drapes beautifully across the body with that signature Rixo ease. The halterneck design, adjustable tie-fastening, and soft, cascading ruffle sleeves add a romantic, resort-ready flair.

What I love most is its versatility. I styled it two ways: once with the cold-shoulder sleeves, and once as a full halterneck, to show just how adaptable and wearable this piece really is. It's a dress that moves with you, and makes you feel good while doing it. I’d pair this with a gold woven clutch bag and a pair of espadrille sandals.

Rixo x Billie Bhatia Niara Gown £345 at Rixo

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

Another one of my favourite pieces from the Rixo x Billie Bhatia collection is the Maira cotton mini dress, that's also available up to a UK 26. I’m a strong believer that occasionwear doesn't have to come with a midi or maxi hemline in order to be considered formal, and the Maira cotton mini is proof.

The dress fits true to size, is shirred for more flexibility, and features Rixo's signature bias cut. I’d pair it with a pair of cork heels and chunky accessories if attending an evening BBQ or after-work summer drinks in the city. This piece would also pair perfectly with a metallic slouchy under-arm bag and strappy kitten heels.

Rixo x Billie Bhatia Maira Cotton Mini Dress £225 at Rixo UK

Farm Rio

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

Brazilian brand Farm Rio is known for its vibrant, tropical-inspired designs that channel pure sunshine—and the Flower Tapestry Dress is a perfect example of that spirit. It’s one of my favourite prints from the brand to date: rich, intricate florals laid out in a tapestry-style motif that feels both artisanal and joyful.

Available in mini and midi versions too, this particular style comes in a breezy, free-flowing silhouette that flatters without clinging, making it ideal for warm-weather wear. The dress is crafted from 100% cotton, giving it a breathable, lightweight feel, and is finished with beautiful details like a square neckline, side-seam pockets, and a delicate crochet trim that adds texture and a vintage nod.

What makes this piece stand out is its versatility. While the bold print and striking silhouette make it feel like a statement, it’s grounded enough to be styled casually—pair it with flat strappy sandals or ballet pumps and it instantly works for an afternoon formal event, from a countryside wedding to a summery celebration in the city. It's the kind of dress that turns heads without trying too hard, especially when paired with a pair of red kitten heeled sandals. Farm Rio’s sizing goes up to a UK 20.

Georgia Hardinge

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

Georgia Hardinge’s head-turning Waterfall Dress is one of those pieces that makes you feel fabulous the moment you slip it on. Available in both midi and full-length versions, it’s all about soft, sculptural pleats that flow and catch the light with every step.

The high neckline adds a bit of structure, while the adjustable ties at the waist and sleeves let you shape it to your body, making it feel surprisingly easy-going for something that looks so polished. It's the kind of dress that looks like you’ve made loads of effort, without actually trying that hard. Even better, it’s made from certified recycled polyester, so it ticks the sustainability box too.

The dress comes in four shades, and the size range runs from UK 4 all the way to UK 22, which is genuinely refreshing to see in a luxury brand. The midi version is perfect for daytime events or summer weddings (the fluttery sleeves are a dream), while the floor-length version brings serious drama for an evening event.

Georgia Hardinge Waterfall Dress Floor Length £760 at Georgia Hardinge

Pleats Please Issey Miyake

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

I tried on one of the most striking sets from Pleats Please Issey Miyake, and it was every bit as sculptural and effortless as you’d expect from the iconic label. Launched in the early ’90s, the Pleats Please line is rooted in innovation, and this co-ord proves how timeless that technology still feels. The micro-pleated fabric gives the set its architectural shape, yet the pieces are featherlight and move fluidly with the body, making them ideal for summer occasions that call for both comfort and polish.

Both the top and skirt are fully pleated with subtle panel detailing that adds texture and dimension to the bold, painterly print. Despite the structured silhouette, the fabric has plenty of give—it flexes with movement and gently moulds to my shape without losing its form. As is standard with most Pleats Please pieces, the set comes in one size, but I’d confidently say it works up to a UK 20. It’s intentionally oversized without feeling shapeless, and you can easily break it up: pair the top with crisp tailored trousers, or wear the full set for an elegant, minimalist statement that’s ready for anything from an art gallery opening to a formal afternoon affair.

Reformation

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

The Cerelia Dress from Reformation is a gorgeous event dressing standout, with its romantic floral print, feminine princess waistline, and effortlessly polished silhouette. The elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, delicate ruching, and sweeping A-line skirt are reminiscent of old Hollywood elegance, but made modern with Reformation’s signature cool-girl ease. A pair of oversized gold hooped earrings and white stiletto heels would finish the look beautifully.

It's available in four patterns, but currently only goes up to a UK and runs slightly small, especially around the bust. I wish it was part of the brand's extended sizing collection and accessible to a wider range of body types.

Issey Miyake

(Image credit: courtesy stephanie yeboah)

The design of the Issey Miyake Wrinkled and Twisted dress is quite subtle yet undeniably striking, with its sleeveless midi silhouette, refined boat neckline, draped shoulder detail, and an asymmetric hemline that subtly shifts with every step. The fabric’s stiffness gives it form, but the pleating allows it to flex gracefully as you walk.

As the pieces are made in Japan, the sizing is quite limited, however this dress has a particularly forgiving cut that drapes softly over curvier bodies—so I’d say it could comfortably fit up to a UK 18-20. I would pair this piece with an origami-inspired clutch bag and a pair of white, chunky block heels.