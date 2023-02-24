This street-style trend has seen a 125% increase in demand recently

If you've noticed an increase in shiny objects appearing in street-style photos this year, you are not alone. Metallics of all kinds are definitely trending right now amongst the style set.

From editors to influencers and more, this year fashion week showgoers are proving that silver and gold should not just be relegated to party season (opens in new tab), indeed these shiny shades deserve a spot on your radar all year long.

We've seen attendees at fashion weeks in Copenhagen (opens in new tab), New York (opens in new tab) and London (opens in new tab)this year all embrace the metallic trend, and no doubt Paris and Milan will also follow suit.

(Image credit: Getty)

And it's not just the industry crowd either. According to Stitch Fix (opens in new tab), the brand has seen a +125% increase in requests for metallic clothes year on year, as well as a +23% increase in requests for silver items.

People are definitely investing in metallic wares right now, and evidently, it looks like the trend is here to stay for a while. According to Tagwalk (opens in new tab), just this week there was a 78% increase in metallic looks on the Autumn/Winter 2023 runways at London Fashion Week (opens in new tab). This means the trend is set to keep its prominence and is therefore a worthwhile investment right now.

(Image credit: Getty)

At fashion weeks we have seen attendees embracing metallic trousers, as well as trench coats, but if you're looking for a more approachable way to invest in the trend a good place to start is shoes and accessories.

Opting for a metallic ballet flat or handbag is a good way to dip your toe in the trend and test whether it fits with the rest of your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop the metallic trend below.

Shop the metallic trend: