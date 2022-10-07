The best costumes from And Just Like That Season 2:

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I couldn't help but wonder...what will Carrie wear next?

Season 2 of And Just Like That has begun filming in New York, and of course, we’re well aware of this fact due to the sheer number of paparazzi images that have been released this week. Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis (aka Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York Goldenblatt) were spotted on the streets of Manhattan, marking the new season’s filming debut.

Naturally, all anyone has been able to talk about are the costumes. Carrie was seen dressed in a grey boiler suit, while Charlotte opted for her quintessential buttoned-up aesthetic. The character wore a black pencil skirt alongside a sheer polka-dot blouse adorned with a contrast white collar and an oversized pink bow.

While Carrie’s look may seem fairly understated for the generally OTT character, don’t be fooled, the look did include some of the quirkiness we’ve come to expect from the writer. Alongside the dressed-down boiler suit, SJP wore sky-high Dior heels and a mini Fendi bag around her ankle. The look’s pièce de résistance came in the form of a JW Anderson clutch shaped like a pigeon. Yes, really.

Video you may like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… Costumes (@andjustlikethatcostumes)

Of course, this is just an appetizer for the smorgasbord of eccentric outfits we can expect to see from Carrie in the next few weeks. As season 2 continues filming, we’ll be sure to update this gallery as more imagery becomes available. Don’t forget to check back.

For now, keep scrolling for a closer look at the pigeon clutch and see more of the And Just Like That Costumes below.

Pigeon Clutch Bag, £650 | JW Anderson

While it’s not available to ship until November, SJP clearly got her hands on an early edition of this, now iconic, Pigeon clutch. JW Anderson has a knack for creating unique accessories and this 3-D printed pigeon is just one such example. View Deal

The best costumes from And Just Like That Season 2: