From Bubblegum Lips to Side Fringes, These Were the Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week
More was more at PFW
The curtain is about to fall on Fashion Week, and with that, the Marie Claire UK team wraps up what has been a very busy season. But first, it's time for a recap of the very best beauty looks from Paris. Here, we saw everything from graphic liner to some very back-to-school inspired cuts. Get the lowdown, ahead.
Messy buns at Saint Laurent
While most of the hair looks we've seen so far in London have been loose, unstructured waves, or ultra-precise updos, at Saint Laurent, the buns were messy, by way of indie sleaze.
Dusty pink lips at Louis Vuitton
The soft pink lips at Louis Vuitton were so wearable.
Micro fringes at Dries Van Noten
Tiny, spaced-out micro fringes were everywhere at Dries Van Noten, alongside asymmetric lengths.
Mermaid waves at Christian Dior
I'm obsessed with these mermaid-style waves at Dior.
It's super balmy over at Gabriela Hearst
Balmy lips and sheeny balmy skin was the main takeaway from Gabriela Hearst.
Red laquered lips at Tom Ford
These precisely outlined, uber glossy, red lips were a real statement.
The return of the side fringe at Balmain
The side fringe made its great return at Balmain.
Boy blush at Rabanne
The high, flushed cheeks were gorgeous at Rabanne.
Slicked back fronts at Loewe
At Loewe, hairstylists slicked back the front of models' hair, leaving the ends to trail loosely.
Cocao tones at Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Beauty joined forces with their fashion arm to debut their new cocoa make-up collection; comprised of their iconic Satin Kajal Jewel liner in Cocoa Pavé.
Retainer core at Maison Margiela
The mouth pieces at Margiela reminded us of retainers, but in the best possible way.
Bubblegum pink lips and fluffy hair at Chloé
The pops of bright bubblegum pink and lilac were a showstopper at Chloé. We also loved the fluffy hair, which was styled using Authentic Beauty Concept.
Smoked eyes at Hermès
The gently smoked out eyes at Hèrmes almost looked gilded.
Dramatic eyeliner at Vivienne Westwood
This dramatic cat eye in a matte black was everything.
Layers galore at Balenciaga
This ultra layered style has something of the mullet in it, and we're not mad.
Graphic liner at Celine
Statement graphic liner reigned supreme at Celine.
And at Coperni...
Coperni took it up a notch with these thick, sparkly lines.
Dolly eyes at Miu Miu
These thick, curled lashes stole the show.
Deep side parts at Chanel
First, we saw side fringes, and now these deep side parts at Chanel. I think we have ourselves a new trend...
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.