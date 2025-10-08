From Bubblegum Lips to Side Fringes, These Were the Standout Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

The curtain is about to fall on Fashion Week, and with that, the Marie Claire UK team wraps up what has been a very busy season. But first, it's time for a recap of the very best beauty looks from Paris. Here, we saw everything from graphic liner to some very back-to-school inspired cuts. Get the lowdown, ahead.

Messy buns at Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most of the hair looks we've seen so far in London have been loose, unstructured waves, or ultra-precise updos, at Saint Laurent, the buns were messy, by way of indie sleaze.

Dusty pink lips at Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The soft pink lips at Louis Vuitton were so wearable.

Micro fringes at Dries Van Noten

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiny, spaced-out micro fringes were everywhere at Dries Van Noten, alongside asymmetric lengths.

Mermaid waves at Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm obsessed with these mermaid-style waves at Dior.

It's super balmy over at Gabriela Hearst

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balmy lips and sheeny balmy skin was the main takeaway from Gabriela Hearst.

Red laquered lips at Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These precisely outlined, uber glossy, red lips were a real statement.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The return of the side fringe at Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The side fringe made its great return at Balmain.

Boy blush at Rabanne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The high, flushed cheeks were gorgeous at Rabanne.

Slicked back fronts at Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Loewe, hairstylists slicked back the front of models' hair, leaving the ends to trail loosely.

Cocao tones at Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham Beauty joined forces with their fashion arm to debut their new cocoa make-up collection; comprised of their iconic Satin Kajal Jewel liner in Cocoa Pavé.

Retainer core at Maison Margiela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mouth pieces at Margiela reminded us of retainers, but in the best possible way.

Bubblegum pink lips and fluffy hair at Chloé

(Image credit: Authentic Beauty Concept)

The pops of bright bubblegum pink and lilac were a showstopper at Chloé. We also loved the fluffy hair, which was styled using Authentic Beauty Concept.

Smoked eyes at Hermès

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gently smoked out eyes at Hèrmes almost looked gilded.

Dramatic eyeliner at Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dramatic cat eye in a matte black was everything.

Layers galore at Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This ultra layered style has something of the mullet in it, and we're not mad.

Graphic liner at Celine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement graphic liner reigned supreme at Celine.

And at Coperni...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coperni took it up a notch with these thick, sparkly lines.

Dolly eyes at Miu Miu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These thick, curled lashes stole the show.

Deep side parts at Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First, we saw side fringes, and now these deep side parts at Chanel. I think we have ourselves a new trend...