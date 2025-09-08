Just when you thought our obsession with Y2K was over, along comes another revival, transporting us straight back to our twenty-years-younger selves.

Yes, the famous 2004 Mulberry Roxanne bag has been reissued—and in a way that feels only fitting for such a nostalgic occasion: with a fantastical campaign shot by Tim Walker and starring actor Cynthia Erivo.

Kate Moss wears the Mulberry Roxanne Bag in 2004 (Image credit: Mulberry, Avalon.Red)

“As a born and bred Londoner I remember longing for a Mulberry—the ultimate statement bag—so this moment really feels full circle," says Erivo, echoing how so many of us felt in the early noughties. Unless, of course, you were lucky enough to be part of the cool crowd, alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Mary-Kate Olsen, all known fans of the Roxanne. A bag with a “rebellious” and “romantic spirit,” as Erivo best describes it.

With two oversized front pockets and plenty of brass buckles, the OG Mulberry Roxanne was instantly recognisable—and is still available today via The Mulberry Exchange, the pre-loved arm of the British brand’s website.

Peaches Geldof and Alexa Chung attend the launch dinner of The Row in 2007 wearing a Mulberry Roxanne Bag (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Now though, much to the joy of anyone who didn’t manage to get their hands on one first time around, four modern versions are now available, each channelling the same key features as the original: the Small Roxanne, the Mini Roxanne, the Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag and the Roxanne Shoulder Bag.

All can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody, and each is made up of 44 individual pattern pieces crafted by Mulberry’s skilled artisans. Plus, as a reminder, Mulberry is a B Corp certified brand, meaning sustainable practices are embedded throughout its supply chain, with 100% of the leather in this collection sourced from environmentally accredited tanneries.

So, are you tempted to finally own the bag your younger self once longed for? Now’s your chance—whether you opt for an OG or a sparkling new style. Alexa Chung would be proud.

