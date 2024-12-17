There was an important reason why Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went through their Wicked contracts together

If you have an internet connection and you're still not aware of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked-forged friendship, we really don't know what to tell you.

Still, even if you haven't been following the two women's sweet support for each other, Ari just shared an anecdote that beautifully illustrates how strong their bond really is.

"We talk a lot about this pact that we made to take care of each other and to be really honest with each other about anything that were to come up," the "thank u, next" singer explained during a recent talk at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "But I don’t think people really get how granular we got and how fully we mean that."

She continued: "When I got my contract, I called her and I was like: 'Hey, let’s go through this thing. Like let's go beat per beat through this together and make sure we are aligned in what we need, because if you need something, we need it together. I want us to have each other's backs, like your problems become my problems, and mine become yours."

The audience cheered for the two women's attitude, with Ariana adding: "We really showed up for each other in a really real way that I don't think any press tour, any amount of times we talk about it in a short little TikTok ... it's impossible to really share the depths of how real that is."

She concluded: "I’m really grateful, because it’s one of the things that I’m most proud of is how we nurtured each other."

Ariana Grande for ‘Wicked’ | Conversations at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation - YouTube Watch On

Ari and Cynthia have welcomed some light teasing of their displays of affection during the Wicked press tour, notably the viral "holding space" interview.

In said interview, everyone got really emotional over a very confusing statement, and Ariana grabbed onto Cynthia's fingers/nails for comfort. The whole thing has become a series of very funny memes, of course.

Wicked is in cinemas now.