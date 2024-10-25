This bag is so cult, it's had to be restocked five times

The word 'cult' gets bandied about too lightly these days, especially where designer handbags are involved. But it's hard to think of another bag to describe Manu Atelier's Le Cambon.

It only launched in June 2024, but it's had to be restocked five times already, unheard of for an independent designer label.

For those not in the know, Manu Atelier is a Turkish label, founded 10 years ago by sisters Beste and Merve Manastir, and now a staple with celebrities, royalty, editors and influencers alike. Originally a handbag label, they launched shoes in 2018.

Many bags have been popular over the years, the Cylinder and the Pristine for example, but Le Cambon is very quickly giving them a run for their money.

Released in the 35 size, it's since added Le Cambon 40, an oversized version, and smaller 25 and 20 silhouettes to the family.

Sleek, modern yet ladylike and timeless, it's easy to see the appeal. But in the interest of a deep dive, I asked Beste and Merve to expand on its success.

What is the inspiration behind the bag?

The Le Cambon bag draws inspiration from Manu Atelier’s signature Tote du Jour, but with a refined twist that elevates its design to a new level of sophistication. While the Tote du Jour offers everyday versatility, the Le Cambon bag adds a sense of timeless elegance with a more structured, polished silhouette and is still perfect for the dynamic energy of modern urban life. Le Cambon is named after the iconic Rue Cambon in Paris, a place rich in fashion history and known for its association with classic elegance. We wanted to create a bag that embodied this sense of heritage while offering the versatility and functionality that the contemporary woman needs. It’s a fusion of old-world charm and modern-day practicality.

Is this the most successful bag Manu has ever had?

It has been incredibly successful, but it’s still a bit early to claim it as our most successful bag. However, we’re confident in saying it has already become one of our cult styles, and we believe it will remain timeless, just like its design. It’s a piece we truly love, and honestly, we can’t stop wearing it ourselves!

How many times have you had to restock it?

We’ve restocked the Le Cambon bag five times so far, and another batch is on the way soon. As a family-owned, boutique production house, we’re always striving to meet demand while maintaining our commitment to quality. Each bag is crafted with care and attention to detail, and we believe that this level of craftsmanship can’t be rushed or turned into mass production. It’s important to us that every piece reflects the artistry and precision that Manu Atelier is known for.

Are you planning anymore finishes/colours?

In Resort 25, we will be introducing new colour editions of our signature styles, including a rich tobacco green suede, which we believe will be just as beloved as our deep brown suede. We’re also adding a soft calf black, a smooth leather we’ve used for years, which brings an elevated level of sophistication to both the Le Cambon and the Tote du Jour. Additionally, there will be beautiful new shades like tan, a warm biscuit tone, and ecru. We’re excited to share these timeless colors.

Why do you think it has been so popular?

The Le Cambon bag has become so popular because it strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modern functionality. Its softly structured silhouette is both classic and contemporary, making it versatile enough to pair with any outfit, whether casual or formal. The design is sophisticated yet practical, with a focus on craftsmanship and high-quality materials, which resonates with customers looking for something stylish and long-lasting.

What also sets the Le Cambon apart is that it offers a luxury feel at a more competitive price point, making it accessible while maintaining the high standards Manu Atelier is known for. It fits perfectly with our brand’s aesthetic and has resonated deeply with our loyal customers who appreciate the blend of modernity, craftsmanship, and attainable luxury. It’s a piece that speaks to our core values, and it’s one that we believe will stand the test of time.