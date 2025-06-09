PSA: The Sold-Out Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Collection is Back (But it Won’t be for Long)

Limited-edition fashion collabs don’t tend to stick around for long. While there’s rarely a Confessions of a Shopaholic-style scrum thanks to the rise in online shopping, rest assured the digital elbows are well and truly out. And that’s exactly what happened with the recent Rixo x Dragon Diffusion drop, as the limited run of woven leather bags and belts sold out almost instantly—some even disappearing on pre-order before making it to the site.

The good news? It’s back. As of today, 9th June, the full collection has been restocked online, including the Amoria bag in tan, which sold out in just one day the first time around. So if you missed out last time, consider this your second—and likely, last—chance.

Speaking to Marie Claire UK about the overwhelming response, Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey said: “It’s been amazing to see how loved the collection is, and we’re so excited to be restocking it.” And frankly, we’re just as thrilled.

“The handcrafted detail and vintage-inspired feel of both the bags and belts really capture that effortless, timeless style we’re all about; perfect from day to night, city to beach holiday," she continues. "These are true investment pieces that will carry you through this summer season and beyond.”

Scroll on to shop the full collection—before it inevitably sells out (again).

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Lucine Dark Brown £385 at Rixo No matter if it's loaded up with a laptop, or a bag of Lays and a beach towel, this woven leather tote will instantly set the summer mood. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Amoria Tan £245 at Rixo The Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Amoria tan bag sold out in just one day, making it the most in-demand style in the collection. Best be quick. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Roxella Black £145 at Rixo Statement belts have long been a key part of any fashion fans' arsenal. Wrap this black leather style around dresses, shirts and even a tee for a striking silhouette. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Lucine Tan £385 at Rixo If black isn't your go-to shade for summer, the Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Lucine tan bag also comes in a chic chestnut brown shade, complete with a small internal credit card holder to keep things nice and neat. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Amoria Green £245 at Rixo Breaking away from the classic black and brown shades is this deep green colourway. Consider it your go-to for day-to-night dressing. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Roxella Tan £145 at Rixo For those whose wardrobes resemble more of an oat milk latte colour palette, this brown leather belt will seamlessly slot against white, cream and beige shades. Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Amoria Black £245 at Rixo Any original Dragon Diffusion bag comes complete with an antiqued St. Christopher medal charm sewn inside for good luck, and these pieces are no exception.