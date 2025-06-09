PSA: The Sold-Out Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Collection is Back (But it Won’t be for Long)
Easily the most in-demand collab of the summer
Limited-edition fashion collabs don’t tend to stick around for long. While there’s rarely a Confessions of a Shopaholic-style scrum thanks to the rise in online shopping, rest assured the digital elbows are well and truly out. And that’s exactly what happened with the recent Rixo x Dragon Diffusion drop, as the limited run of woven leather bags and belts sold out almost instantly—some even disappearing on pre-order before making it to the site.
The good news? It’s back. As of today, 9th June, the full collection has been restocked online, including the Amoria bag in tan, which sold out in just one day the first time around. So if you missed out last time, consider this your second—and likely, last—chance.
A photo posted by on
Speaking to Marie Claire UK about the overwhelming response, Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey said: “It’s been amazing to see how loved the collection is, and we’re so excited to be restocking it.” And frankly, we’re just as thrilled.
“The handcrafted detail and vintage-inspired feel of both the bags and belts really capture that effortless, timeless style we’re all about; perfect from day to night, city to beach holiday," she continues. "These are true investment pieces that will carry you through this summer season and beyond.”
Scroll on to shop the full collection—before it inevitably sells out (again).
Shop Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
