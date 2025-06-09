PSA: The Sold-Out Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Collection is Back (But it Won’t be for Long)

Easily the most in-demand collab of the summer

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collab re-stock
(Image credit: Rixo)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

Limited-edition fashion collabs don’t tend to stick around for long. While there’s rarely a Confessions of a Shopaholic-style scrum thanks to the rise in online shopping, rest assured the digital elbows are well and truly out. And that’s exactly what happened with the recent Rixo x Dragon Diffusion drop, as the limited run of woven leather bags and belts sold out almost instantly—some even disappearing on pre-order before making it to the site.

The good news? It’s back. As of today, 9th June, the full collection has been restocked online, including the Amoria bag in tan, which sold out in just one day the first time around. So if you missed out last time, consider this your second—and likely, last—chance.

A post shared by RIXO (@rixo)

A photo posted by on

Speaking to Marie Claire UK about the overwhelming response, Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey said: “It’s been amazing to see how loved the collection is, and we’re so excited to be restocking it.” And frankly, we’re just as thrilled.

“The handcrafted detail and vintage-inspired feel of both the bags and belts really capture that effortless, timeless style we’re all about; perfect from day to night, city to beach holiday," she continues. "These are true investment pieces that will carry you through this summer season and beyond.”

Scroll on to shop the full collection—before it inevitably sells out (again).

Shop Rixo x Dragon Diffusion

Lucine - Dark Brown
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Lucine Dark Brown

No matter if it's loaded up with a laptop, or a bag of Lays and a beach towel, this woven leather tote will instantly set the summer mood.

Amoria - Tan
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Amoria Tan

The Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Amoria tan bag sold out in just one day, making it the most in-demand style in the collection. Best be quick.

Roxella - Black
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Roxella Black

Statement belts have long been a key part of any fashion fans' arsenal. Wrap this black leather style around dresses, shirts and even a tee for a striking silhouette.

Lucine - Tan
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Lucine Tan

If black isn't your go-to shade for summer, the Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Lucine tan bag also comes in a chic chestnut brown shade, complete with a small internal credit card holder to keep things nice and neat.

Amoria - Green
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Amoria Green

Breaking away from the classic black and brown shades is this deep green colourway. Consider it your go-to for day-to-night dressing.

Roxella - Tan
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Roxella Tan

For those whose wardrobes resemble more of an oat milk latte colour palette, this brown leather belt will seamlessly slot against white, cream and beige shades.

Amoria - Black
Rixo x Dragon Diffusion
Amoria Black

Any original Dragon Diffusion bag comes complete with an antiqued St. Christopher medal charm sewn inside for good luck, and these pieces are no exception.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸