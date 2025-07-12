This Celeb-Loved Aussie Label Will Solve All Your Summer Styling Dilemmas—and It’s Just Launched on Net-A-Porter

Margot Robbie, Lili Reinhart and Gabrielle Union are all fans

SIR the label Australian fashion brand celebs love blue dress red dress crochet dress
(Image credit: SIR)
Just when you think you’re fully up to date with the latest fashion brands all the cool girls are wearing—even the small, summer-ready labels from the other side of the world—another one comes along and suddenly commands all your attention. Such is the life of a fashion editor. The newest name on our radar? SIR, also known as SIR The Label, the Australian brand that’s already attracted an impressive fan base including Margot Robbie, Lily Aldridge, Whitney Port and Gabrielle Union.

An acronym for “separates, intimates and ready-to-wear,” SIR offers an impressive collection of swimwear, suiting, and what it’s now best known for: beautifully cut dresses.

Although the brand may feel new to me, to many fashion fans and even to Net-a-Porter—marking an exciting business expansion—it actually launched back in 2014, founded by friends Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote. And despite being a recent addition to Net-a-Porter, searches for SIR have surged by 283% in the past three months alone, proving it’s only gaining momentum. One glance at its chic silhouettes, timeless colour palettes and focus on natural fabrics explains why.

Now that SIR The Label is firmly in our fashion brand Rolodex, the only question left is: what to add to our wardrobes? Below, discover the chicest SIR dresses, separates and swimwear to shop now.

Shop SIR The Label

Fresca Belted Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
SIR
Fresca Belted Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

This chic belted dress is quite the statement-maker whether styled with a simple flip flop or evening-ready strappy sandal.

Floral One-Shoulder Silk Satin Top
SIR
Floral One-Shoulder Silk Satin Top

For those who prefer separates, this 100% silk top is sure to become a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

Illaria Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress
SIR
Illaria Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress

Crochet dresses are particularly popular when it comes to summer styling. Layer this one over a bikini for a laidback look or a simple slip for a more modest fit.

Fiorella Tie-Front Floral-Print Linen Halterneck Midi Dress
SIR
Fiorella Tie-Front Floral-Print Linen Halterneck Midi Dress

SIR The Label are no strangers to pared-back colour palettes but they also aren't afraid of a bold print. Here, their tie-front design has a more striking style.

SIR, Baci Beaded One Piece-Black
SIR
Baci Beaded One Piece

SIR's swimwear collection is equal parts polished and practical. The subtle bead detailing on this swimsuit adds a great element of interest.

Carlotta Tie-Front Linen Halterneck Midi Dress
SIR
Carlotta Tie-Front Linen Halterneck Midi Dress

The butter yellow shade trend is still gaining great traction and this linen midi effortlessly leans into the look.

SIR, Floral Linen Midi Skirt
SIR
Floral Linen Midi Skirt

Whether worn with a classic white shirt or simple tee, this linen midi skirt is sure to liven up any wardrobe.

SIR The Label, Leone Blazer-Natural
SIR
Leone Blazer

Both Margot Robbie and Lili Reinhart have invested in SIR's blazers and it's easy to see why.

Ruby Open-Back Semi-Sheer Cocktail Dress
SIR
Ruby Open-Back Semi-Sheer Cocktail Dress

For more formal occasions, perhaps this blue open-back semi-sheer frock will catch your eye?

SIR, Luna Wide Leg Jean-Washed Indigo
SIR
Luna Wide Leg Jean-Washed Indigo

Alongside the chic SIR dresses, you'll also find everyday essentials such as these wide-leg jeans.

SIR, Violet Halterneck Linen Maxi Dress
SIR
Violet Halterneck Linen Maxi Dress

Consider this white linen dress your go-to summer frock for every occasion—except other people's weddings, lest you match the bride.

