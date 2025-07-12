Just when you think you’re fully up to date with the latest fashion brands all the cool girls are wearing—even the small, summer-ready labels from the other side of the world—another one comes along and suddenly commands all your attention. Such is the life of a fashion editor. The newest name on our radar? SIR, also known as SIR The Label, the Australian brand that’s already attracted an impressive fan base including Margot Robbie, Lily Aldridge, Whitney Port and Gabrielle Union.

An acronym for “separates, intimates and ready-to-wear,” SIR offers an impressive collection of swimwear, suiting, and what it’s now best known for: beautifully cut dresses.

Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart, Margot Robbie wearing SIR The Label (Image credit: Gabrielle Union, Getty Images)

Although the brand may feel new to me, to many fashion fans and even to Net-a-Porter—marking an exciting business expansion—it actually launched back in 2014, founded by friends Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote. And despite being a recent addition to Net-a-Porter, searches for SIR have surged by 283% in the past three months alone, proving it’s only gaining momentum. One glance at its chic silhouettes, timeless colour palettes and focus on natural fabrics explains why.

Now that SIR The Label is firmly in our fashion brand Rolodex, the only question left is: what to add to our wardrobes? Below, discover the chicest SIR dresses, separates and swimwear to shop now.

Shop SIR The Label