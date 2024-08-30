Jenna Ortega’s tourdrobe has me longing for spooky season
See you in hell, summer!
Oasis is back together, Winona Ryder is on the red carpet and we’ve got a Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice) sequel to look forward to. The 90s? Oh, we are so back.
August might typically be associated with flippy sun dresses and hibiscus hair clips, but Jenna Ortega and her longtime stylist Enrique Melendez have other plans. This month has seen Ortega step out in what I like to—rather clunkily—describe as ‘Nostalgic Nineties Preppy Goth Girl’.
If Ortega’s August ‘tourdrobe’ was an emoji, it’d be the spider or, you know, the beetle and a droplet of blood, if I was to be on the nose about it.
Jenna Ortega has been carving out a career (and Sabrina Carpenter’s waistline) as this generation’s Winona Ryder by way of Christina Ricci, so it’s only right that she plays the daughter of the former in Tim Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.
A post shared by velvey 🦥 (@velvetcoke)
A photo posted by on
And while the film won’t open in the UK until 6th September 2024, the cast is staying in character, and—to my sheer delight—costume. We're getting Thom Browne, we're getting Vivienne Westwood and custom Dior Couture and last night at the UK premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we got custom Harris Reed.
If Margot Robbie’s method dressing was all about vintage Chanel, frothy rose petal frocks and Pepto-Bismol pink then Jenna Ortega’s is patent platform pumps, pinstripe tailoring, and lashings of black.
Naturally, as both a nineties baby and an almost Halloween baby who also gets the pleasure of a Friday 13th birthday every seven years (and vehemently adheres to the theme), I am more than ready to vacuum pack my gingham prints and picnic dresses in favour of glossy leather, moody suiting, and sultry lingerie (fetishistic fashion is set to be a key trend for Autumn/Winter).
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
So, are you ready to join the dark side?
Gothic Jenna Ortega-Inspired Styles
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
These 12 celebrities prove that medium length hairstyles look oh-so-chic on women over 50
Save this for you next hairdressers appointment
By Jazzria Harris
-
Oily lids? These are 8 beauty editor-approved eyeshadow primers that will keep your eye look in tip top condition for longer
Stop the slip
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Wait - is Taylor Swift releasing her first novel or not?
Everyone seems to be more than a little confused
By Jadie Troy-Pryde