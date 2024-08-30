Jenna Ortega’s tourdrobe has me longing for spooky season

Oasis is back together, Winona Ryder is on the red carpet and we’ve got a Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice) sequel to look forward to. The 90s? Oh, we are so back.

August might typically be associated with flippy sun dresses and hibiscus hair clips, but Jenna Ortega and her longtime stylist Enrique Melendez have other plans. This month has seen Ortega step out in what I like to—rather clunkily—describe as ‘Nostalgic Nineties Preppy Goth Girl’.

If Ortega’s August ‘tourdrobe’ was an emoji, it’d be the spider or, you know, the beetle and a droplet of blood, if I was to be on the nose about it.

Jenna Ortega has been carving out a career (and Sabrina Carpenter’s waistline) as this generation’s Winona Ryder by way of Christina Ricci, so it’s only right that she plays the daughter of the former in Tim Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

And while the film won’t open in the UK until 6th September 2024, the cast is staying in character, and—to my sheer delight—costume. We're getting Thom Browne, we're getting Vivienne Westwood and custom Dior Couture and last night at the UK premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we got custom Harris Reed.

If Margot Robbie’s method dressing was all about vintage Chanel, frothy rose petal frocks and Pepto-Bismol pink then Jenna Ortega’s is patent platform pumps, pinstripe tailoring, and lashings of black.

Naturally, as both a nineties baby and an almost Halloween baby who also gets the pleasure of a Friday 13th birthday every seven years (and vehemently adheres to the theme), I am more than ready to vacuum pack my gingham prints and picnic dresses in favour of glossy leather, moody suiting, and sultry lingerie (fetishistic fashion is set to be a key trend for Autumn/Winter).

So, are you ready to join the dark side?

Gothic Jenna Ortega-Inspired Styles

Jenna Otega at the 81st Venice International Film Festival wearing custom Dior Couture (Image credit: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images))

Jenna Otega at the day one of the 81st Venice International Film Festival wearing custom Paul Smith and MARLI necklace (Image credit: (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images))