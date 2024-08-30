Jenna Ortega’s tourdrobe has me longing for spooky season

See you in hell, summer!

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Jenna Ortega attends a red carpet for the movie &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot; during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Oasis is back together, Winona Ryder is on the red carpet and we’ve got a Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice) sequel to look forward to. The 90s? Oh, we are so back.

August might typically be associated with flippy sun dresses and hibiscus hair clips, but Jenna Ortega and her longtime stylist Enrique Melendez have other plans. This month has seen Ortega step out in what I like to—rather clunkily—describe as ‘Nostalgic Nineties Preppy Goth Girl’.

If Ortega’s August ‘tourdrobe’ was an emoji, it’d be the spider or, you know, the beetle and a droplet of blood, if I was to be on the nose about it.

Jenna Ortega has been carving out a career (and Sabrina Carpenter’s waistline) as this generation’s Winona Ryder by way of Christina Ricci, so it’s only right that she plays the daughter of the former in Tim Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

And while the film won’t open in the UK until 6th September 2024, the cast is staying in character, and—to my sheer delight—costume. We're getting Thom Browne, we're getting Vivienne Westwood and custom Dior Couture and last night at the UK premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we got custom Harris Reed.

Jenna Ortega attends the UK Premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at Cineworld Leicester Square on August 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer via Getty Images)

If Margot Robbie’s method dressing was all about vintage Chanel, frothy rose petal frocks and Pepto-Bismol pink then Jenna Ortega’s is patent platform pumps, pinstripe tailoring, and lashings of black.

Naturally, as both a nineties baby and an almost Halloween baby who also gets the pleasure of a Friday 13th birthday every seven years (and vehemently adheres to the theme), I am more than ready to vacuum pack my gingham prints and picnic dresses in favour of glossy leather, moody suiting, and sultry lingerie (fetishistic fashion is set to be a key trend for Autumn/Winter).

So, are you ready to join the dark side?

Gothic Jenna Ortega-Inspired Styles

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Jenna Ortega arrives at Hotel Excelsior at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)

Jenna Otega at the 81st Venice International Film Festival wearing custom Dior Couture

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule / Contributor (Getty Images))

David Koma taffeta and tulle lace-trimmed gown
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
Rose Thorn Sterling-Silver Necklace
Nars Matte Lipstick 3.4g
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Jenna Ortega arrives at the Palazzo del Casino at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Jenna Otega at the day one of the 81st Venice International Film Festival wearing custom Paul Smith and MARLI necklace

(Image credit: (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images))

Victoria Beckham twill blazer
Victoria Beckham twill trousers
LIÉ STUDIO The Elisa silver choker
Black Canvas Boxy Cross-Body Bag
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Jenna Ortega is seen on August 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images)

Agent Provocateur Mercy strapless lace-up cotton-satin bustier top

Satin Midi Skirt
Christian Louboutin New Very Prive 120 Patent-Leather Courts
Bloomoak Super Dark Lens Black Polarized Sunglasses | Wrap Around Sport Sunglasses Unisex | Uv400 | Cat 4 | for Photophobia(sensitive Eyes)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

