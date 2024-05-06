The Met Gala 2024 red carpet live: all the must-see looks

The biggest night in fashion is officially here. The Met Gala 2024 red carpet is officially here, and we are so excited to be reporting all of the must-see looks live.

From a potential Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debut to those iconic mirror selfies, there are plenty of thrilling moments to look forward to as the night progresses, including jaw-dropping fashion moments that are sure not to disappoint.

This year, attendees will be celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fashion exhibition titled: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". The exhibition is set to include 250 archival designs that date back to the 17 century and have been dubbed "far too fragile to ever be worn again”.

Promptly following on from last year's theme "A Line of Beauty", dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld. This year, it's all about “The Garden of Time”, inspired by the 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Co-chaired by none other than Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth. This year's two honorary chairs are Jonathan Anderson, JW Anderson's founder and Loewe's creative director, as well as Shou Chew, Tik Tok's CEO.

We'll be updating this story live all night with the best Met Gala 2024 red carpet looks, so bookmark this page to ensure you don't miss any outstanding looks; trust us, there will be plenty.