Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are filming The Simple Life reboot - and it includes hot dog suits

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are making our noughties dreams come true, as they're in the process of bringing back our favourite silly reality show, The Simple Life.

On Monday, the two besties were photographed darting around Duarte, California, a city not too far from Los Angeles, wearing uniforms for the fast food chain Sonic, consisting of a blue T-shirt and a blue waist apron. Paris was also wearing a blue visor to complete the look.

But in other photos, while Paris remained in the more traditional uniform (which it has to be said, looks just as good as any designer 'fit would on her), Nicole was seen sporting a giant, human-sized hot dog suit, which included a cartoonish smiley face and a Sonic baseball cap. Incredible scenes all around.

If you somehow skated by the 2000s without a glimpse at the artistry that was The Simple Life, let us recap. The show had five seasons, which ran between 2003 and 2007, and followed Paris and Nicole — two nepo babies who loved to play up their spoiled personas — as they took on a series of jobs around America such as fast food workers and farm hands. They were hilariously terrible at all these jobs, and often got in trouble for not following instructions, all while serving up iconic expressions such as "that's hot" and "Sanasa."

A few weeks ago, we learned that the two women were going to be bringing back The Simple Life and we couldn't be more excited for what they have in store.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight: "Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again. The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel."