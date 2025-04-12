Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung are obsessed with this designer handbag
It's boho perfection
If you're looking for the best accessories to invest in this season, a good source of inspiration is always your favourite celebrities. From the Chloe jelly sandals to suede trainers, you can always trust them to champion the It item that's worth wearing.
Now the likes of Alexa Chung, Bella Hadid and actress Freen Sarocha have signalled that the designer handbag to invest in this season is courtesy of Valentino Garavani - and if you're loving the boho trend, this one is for you.
Introducing the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte bag, re-imagined for the season in its signature crossbody form with fringe. Inspired by the spirit of the late ‘60s, the flat crossbody bag has been jazzed up with key additions in jacquard, grained calf leather, or with striking embroideries.
The style of choice for the celebs? The soft studded fringed shoulder bag in Havana Beige, a bag guaranteed to effortlessly accompany all your summer outfits.
As for styling, you can entirely take note from Alexa and Bella. Alexa is all about leaning into the boho look, with a shaggy coat, denim and retro sandals with tights.
For a more modern look, take Bella's approach of wide leg trousers and a skinny top.
If the fringing is a little too much for you, you can opt for the more classic new tote models, which also come with oversize palladium-finish studs.
Shop the Valentino Nellcôte bag
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
