Got Chloé Taste With a High Street Budget? This Collection Is About to Be Your Summer Uniform
Bloomers are here to stay
Chemena Kamali's appointment as the Creative Director of Chloé in 2023 signified more than just a new era for the fashion house. Her first collection brought what I can confidently call a total resurgence of boho style into the zeitgeist, so much so that you couldn't scroll on Instagram for more than 30 seconds without seeing a celebrity or influencer sporting the aesthetic.
Of course boho influences have always been present, but I would be lying if I said I ever considered wearing a pair of bloomers or cork wedges pre-Kamali at Chloé. And unsurprisingly, this year's spring/summer fashion trends have plenty of boho qualities, so it's only natural to see that reflected on the high street too.
Whilst I would love nothing more than adding the Chloé's full collection to my basket and never looking back, I don't quite have the budget right now. But the Marie Claire UK team have noticed a certain high street brand cropping up across the social media pages of our favourite influencers, with several similarities to the pieces we've seen on the Chloé runway. Of course nothing beats the original, but if you've been looking for some inspired pieces that can fill a hole until you invest, or allow you to experiment with the boho trend, this is the collection to know about.
Free People has always skewed towards a bohemian aesthetic, with harem pants and lace trims in regular rotation in the brand's collections. But its most recent Intimately collection - stuffed with loungewear, lingerie, slips and lightweight satin layers - is by far its most designer-adjacent yet.
If you're a fan of the ruffled blouses, tapered flowy trousers, and puff sleeve tops that are dominating the fashion set's summer wardrobes, you've come to the right place.
Shop Free People's Intimately collection
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
I’ve Switched Simple Carbs for Protein, Healthy Fats and Wholegrains – and Can’t Believe How Much Better I Feel
Simple changes really can add up to a huge difference.
-
I Love Luxury Skincare, But This £13 SPF Moisturiser Will Be All I’m Using This Summer
Dewy skin with added sun protection
-
These are the 5 Women I Follow for Effortless Watches and Jewellery Styling Inspiration
Plus, their expert tips
-
I'm Calling It: This Classic Handbag Is the Ultimate Summer Occasion Accessory
There really is a Mayfair bag for every event
-
Linen Co-Ords Are the Only Thing the Fashion Set Are Wearing This Summer—These Are the 14 Chicest Pairs
Warm weather dressing made simple
-
Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good
-
How the slogan t-shirt became this season's must-have - and why it's more than just another trend
Not just another Nineties throwback
-
Mytheresa is having a secret sale right now and these are the 11 cult items I'm eyeing
Including the designer bag that was everywhere at Milan Fashion Week
-
Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the capsule wardrobe collection I have been desperately needing for spring
Transitional dressing has never been simpler—or more chic
-
This unsexy £6 product is my secret to never ironing my clothes
It's easily my most used fashion hack
-
In a transitional wardrobe rut? These are the best spring dresses to add to your collection for every occasion
With these in your arsenal, you're set for the months ahead