Got Chloé Taste With a High Street Budget? This Collection Is About to Be Your Summer Uniform

Chemena Kamali's appointment as the Creative Director of Chloé in 2023 signified more than just a new era for the fashion house. Her first collection brought what I can confidently call a total resurgence of boho style into the zeitgeist, so much so that you couldn't scroll on Instagram for more than 30 seconds without seeing a celebrity or influencer sporting the aesthetic.

Of course boho influences have always been present, but I would be lying if I said I ever considered wearing a pair of bloomers or cork wedges pre-Kamali at Chloé. And unsurprisingly, this year's spring/summer fashion trends have plenty of boho qualities, so it's only natural to see that reflected on the high street too.

Whilst I would love nothing more than adding the Chloé's full collection to my basket and never looking back, I don't quite have the budget right now. But the Marie Claire UK team have noticed a certain high street brand cropping up across the social media pages of our favourite influencers, with several similarities to the pieces we've seen on the Chloé runway. Of course nothing beats the original, but if you've been looking for some inspired pieces that can fill a hole until you invest, or allow you to experiment with the boho trend, this is the collection to know about.

laura vidrequin in free people intimately collection

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Free People has always skewed towards a bohemian aesthetic, with harem pants and lace trims in regular rotation in the brand's collections. But its most recent Intimately collection - stuffed with loungewear, lingerie, slips and lightweight satin layers - is by far its most designer-adjacent yet.

If you're a fan of the ruffled blouses, tapered flowy trousers, and puff sleeve tops that are dominating the fashion set's summer wardrobes, you've come to the right place.

Shop Free People's Intimately collection

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

These are the bloomer trousers we've been seeing everywhere, and they're the perfect lightweight summer layering piece.

Forever Young Bed Jacket
Free People
Forever Young Bed Jacket

And they look even better styled with the matching blouse.

In This Groove Mini Slip
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip

If you live in dresses during the warmer months, this feminine slip will take you everywhere.

Still in Love Sleep Set
Free People
Still in Love Sleep Set

Yes, this is technically a pyjama set, but it can easily be styled up for everyday wear.

Morning Breeze Bed Jacket
Free People
Morning Breeze Bed Jacket

Both a blouse and a lightweight jacket, this bohemian top is incredibly versatile.

Endless Afternoon Bloomers
Free People
Endless Afternoon Bloomers

Fancy even more bloomers? I love the lace trim on this pair.

Fiona Cami
Free People
Fiona Cami

Pair this lace cami with everything from jeans to midi skirts.

Feeling for Lace Shorties
Free People
Feeling for Lace Shorties

Bloomer shorts were all the rage last summer, and they're not going anywhere in 2025.

Before Daylight Corset Cami
Free People
Before Daylight Corset Cami

This gorgeous corset top could easily be mistaken for a premium purchase.

Sabrina Mini Slip
Free People
Sabrina Mini Slip

Another flowy slip from the collection, the loose silhouette is light and breezy.

Sweet on You Lounge Set
Free People
Sweet on You Lounge Set

This lounge set could easily be mistaken for Chloé.

Hey Lover Solid Sleep Shirt
Free People
Hey Lover Solid Sleep Shirt

Again, it's labelled as a sleep shirt, but this is too gorgeous not to wear out of the house.

Sweet Saloon Maxi Bodysuit
Free People
Sweet Saloon Maxi Bodysuit

If you're a big Chloé fan, you need this piece in your wardrobe.

Hailee Slip
Free People
Hailee Slip

This is a summer dress that will bring you endless compliments.

Dim the Lights Duster
Free People
Dim the Lights Duster

This is lace done right.

