Got Chloé Taste With a High Street Budget? This Collection Is About to Be Your Summer Uniform

Chemena Kamali's appointment as the Creative Director of Chloé in 2023 signified more than just a new era for the fashion house. Her first collection brought what I can confidently call a total resurgence of boho style into the zeitgeist, so much so that you couldn't scroll on Instagram for more than 30 seconds without seeing a celebrity or influencer sporting the aesthetic.

Of course boho influences have always been present, but I would be lying if I said I ever considered wearing a pair of bloomers or cork wedges pre-Kamali at Chloé. And unsurprisingly, this year's spring/summer fashion trends have plenty of boho qualities, so it's only natural to see that reflected on the high street too.

Whilst I would love nothing more than adding the Chloé's full collection to my basket and never looking back, I don't quite have the budget right now. But the Marie Claire UK team have noticed a certain high street brand cropping up across the social media pages of our favourite influencers, with several similarities to the pieces we've seen on the Chloé runway. Of course nothing beats the original, but if you've been looking for some inspired pieces that can fill a hole until you invest, or allow you to experiment with the boho trend, this is the collection to know about.

Free People has always skewed towards a bohemian aesthetic, with harem pants and lace trims in regular rotation in the brand's collections. But its most recent Intimately collection - stuffed with loungewear, lingerie, slips and lightweight satin layers - is by far its most designer-adjacent yet.

If you're a fan of the ruffled blouses, tapered flowy trousers, and puff sleeve tops that are dominating the fashion set's summer wardrobes, you've come to the right place.

Shop Free People's Intimately collection