Coachella serves festival fashion but not as you know it. Here’s what to wear in 2024

Festival season has officially arrived as last weekend saw the return of the A-listers favourite festival: Coachella. Kicking off in the California desert, the star studded affair saw a whole host of celebs including Megan Fox, Lillie Reinhart and Nina Dobrev all take to the fields in their best festival ready style.

But, if you we’re expecting the usual array of summer sequins, swimwear and high-impact colour that we’ve become accustomed to when it comes to festival dressing, you may be in for a bit of a shock, as for 2024 festival dressing is out (in the traditional sense that is) and elevated looks that simply nod to the trends we know and love are in. This is the year of festival fashion but not as you know it.

While in previous years, high octane styles have been the name of the game, this year looks were paired back and uncomplicated. Rather than bold colours many opted for a neutral colour palette more readily associated with the quiet luxury trend, while sequins and embellishment took a back seat to western nods and a smattering of metallics.

And, it wasn't just guests who took to a more paired back aesthetic, even on stage Sabrina Carpenter shunned tradition and opted for just a hint of sparkle alongside a leopard print jacket and pleated mini from the late, Roberto Cavalli. Yes, the looks were undeniably chic but it did leave me wondering, who took the fun out of festival dressing?

After all, festivals are a time when you can throw caution to the wind, ditch your usual style and try out something a little bolder and braver. In previous years the best dressed celebs have been those who took a fashion risk, think Lizzo’s loud and proud pink outfit in 2022 or even Alessandra Ambrosio’s boho style last year, which took a classic look and turned it on its head with cut outs and metallic detailing.

But, while more simple looks were definitely the styles to be seen in this year, there were a few who bridged the gap, taking traditional festi-trends and elevating them to 2024’s levels of sophistication. Of course, the western trend was ever-present however rather than paired with lace dresses and floral skirts, Nina Dobrev wore Khaite's snake print cowboy boots with ecru denim for a smarter feel. Similarly, sheer styles were also in attendance, but for 2024 they were given a grown up spin in on-trend monochromes and beach-approved crochet.

For me, it's these looks, which twist classic festival dressing into something new, that provide the perfect inspo for any upcoming festivals. So, keep scrolling to see how to re-create them yourself...

The western trend

The tassel trend

The sheer trend