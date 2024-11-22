2,000+ people signed up to the wait list for these ultra-chic suede boots, we can confirm they are back in stock

If one thing's for sure, 2024 has been the year we returned to all things boho. From clogs to earthy colours and frilly silhouettes, we can thank runway shows and street-style stars for being key purveyors of the trend. Now that the cold weather is officially here and it's time to take wrapping up a little bit more seriously, I've found the perfect solution if you, like me, are still engrossed in all things boho.

Enter the suede trend. One of autumn/winter 2024's key materials, suede has undoubtedly become a fail-safe option for elevating any key capsule wardrobe piece this season. Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu's AW24 shows introduced some stellar suede pieces, ranging from jackets to accessories. We are slightly obsessed with all things suede, including trainers.

However, there is no denying that there is a key theme as the festive season draws alarmingly close. Party dressing is officially approaching, and with it comes the thought of the best party shoes to flawlessly pair with your festive look. This year, my top choice, is none other than a cult-favourite pair of suede boots from Dune.

Amassing a waitlist of over 2,000 people, Dune's sleek suede ankle boots have been a favourite amongst the fashion set since their release. Selling out almost instantly, the brand has received query after query on when the timeless shoe will officially be back in stock.

As a true fanatic of the pair, I am pleased to say they are officially back in stock in their warm chocolate brown suede colourway. Of course, if you tend to opt for leather styles, the Odele boots also come in a chic black leather colourway that is also in stock and currently discounted.

Regardless of the look, a pair of suede boots with a comfortable kitten heel will never fail to stylise any look instantly. Pair them with denim and a long wool coat for an elevated office look or simply exchange the jeans for leather trousers for a day-to-night look that combines colours and textures for a look that gives effortless style without compromising on comfort.

So, if you've been eyeing Dune's Odele boots for some time, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair. Or alternatively, if you're looking for various colourways or lengths, we have rounded up our top suede boot options below. You're welcome.

Shop Best Suede Boots:

Toteme Heeled Sock Suede Ankle Boots £810 at Net-A-Porter

Massimo Dutti Split Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots £159 at Massimo Dutti

Zara Split Suede Heeled Boots £89.99 at Zara