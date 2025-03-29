Elizabeth Olsen's rare comment about Mary-Kate and Ashley's relationship is going viral

Elizabeth Olsen is a major name in Hollywood, with the 36-year-old starring in high-profile projects from WandaVision and Avengers to His Three Daughters, to name just a few.

And while the actress' career is going from strength to strength, she is well equipped to deal with whatever comes her way, with Olsen being no stranger to the spotlight.

Yes, as millennials will know all too well, Elizabeth grew up with child stars turned A-listers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as her older sisters. And as such, she is well-versed in navigating fame.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth, like her sisters, is known to be extremely private, with the trio choosing to keep their personal lives private.

However, this week, while appearing on an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Elizabeth Olsen gave a rare insight into their family dynamic.

"I’m one of six [children]," she explained during the recent interview, adding: "I loved it. Especially being the baby. I really enjoyed it."

And going on to talk about being the sister to twins, she continued: "I also really admire the partnership that [Mary-Kate and Ashley] have and don't compete with it, in a way. It's something different."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Olsen has opened up about her famous sisters, recalling the advantages of having older twin sisters in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she explained. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."

And going on to talk about the rare twin dynamic, she continued: "There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it.

"I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters," she added. "If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."

Well, this is lovely.