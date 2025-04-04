This piece is set to be the unexpected hero of the summer —here's why

scarf pieces
(Image credit: Alemais/Mango/Zara)
If you're a minimalist at heart, then look away now, because scarf pieces are definitely not for you.

However, if you're into maximalist or dopamine-dressing, then you've come to the right place.

When it comes to Spring/Summer 2025 trends, you might be tempted to invest in your usual suspects: butter yellow dresses or light denim.

But may I suggest a new option this season? Scarf pieces, as seen on the catwalk at the likes of Zimmermann, Dolce & Gabbana and Proenza Schouler.

As their name suggests, these are wardrobe items inspired by scarves. Think of them as the spring equivalent of the scarf coat, but floatier and dressier.

Think asymmetric silk tops, scarf skirts and flowing trousers, all borrowing their cut and prints from the classic silk scarf. This season, you'll find bold stripes, nautical motifs and bright blooms are de rigueur.

As with many trends, it's one we've seen come and go over the years, but it's set to be an unarguable wardrobe hero for SS25.

Why? Scarf prints will do all the heavy lifting when it comes to your overall look. All you'll need to add on are paired-back accessories, and you'll look put together, whether you're heading to the office or a night out.

Or, you can take the more-is-more approach and wear the trend with bold finishing touches such as flower sandals - perfect for a Summer wedding.

Either way, expect to wear your new scarf print dress all summer long.

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

